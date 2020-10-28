Reporter’s notebook

Students: Career exploration opportunity are lacking

Students: Career exploration opportunity are lacking

The pandemic is creating challenges for critical career and professional development experiences for students, according to survey findings from Strada Education Network.

About 20% of current students say that COVID-19 has made their opportunities for career exploration much worse, and another 45% have experienced a slight negative impact, Strada reports. Similarly, one in 10 students feel faculty and staff are much less available for advice and mentoring, and an additional 42% feel they are somewhat less available.

Moving the dial on equity among college leaders

A new report from the Community College League of California shows that the state has made strides in moving toward gender balance among its two-year college chancellors and presidents, with 59 of the 139 top posts held by women.

The biennial report also notes that racial and ethnic diversity among the college CEOs is greater than the national average, especially among its Latinx executive leadership. In addition, the average tenure of a permanent CEO over the last decade was 5.1 years, with women holding four of the five longest CEO tenures.

“College CEO tenure length is correlated with greater organizational and financial stability, although this is a remarkably challenging time for any higher education leader regardless of experience and time at the college,” said Larry Galizio, president and CEO of the Community College League of California, said in a release.

The organization also has an interactive dashboard with the data.

Partnering to create more internships, work-based learning

The Virginia Chamber Foundation and the state’s higher education council are creating a public-private partnership to foster greater connectivity between students, higher education institutions and employers to expand paid and credit-bearing internship and other work-based learning opportunities.

The Virginia Talent and Opportunity Partnership (Virginia TOP) was announced this week at the 2020 Virginia Education and Workforce Conference. Virginia TOP is funded through the Commonwealth Innovative Internship Fund and will be rolled out over several years, according to officials, who noted it also will develop resources to build and retain a talented workforce with the skills needed to fill in-demand jobs in the state.

Miami college offers discounts, stipends for early registration

Miami Dade College is offering incentives to current students to register early for the spring term as well as to new and returning students who have not taken classes in over a year.

Current students who register by November 6 will receive up to 13 free credit hours and $40 stipend per credit hour. If they register between November 7-20, they will receive a $75 discount per credit for up to 13 credit hours, plus $25 stipend per credit. Those who register between November 21-December 31 will receive a $50 discount per credit hour, plus $25 stipend per credit.

New and returning students who register by November 6 can take up to two courses at no cost and will receive a $40 stipend per credit. Those who register later in November and December can sign on for one free class and receive $40 stipend per credit.

“Incentives will be available until funds run out. The earlier you register, the bigger the savings,” the Florida college said.

NJCAA: 2020-21 sports won’t count toward eligibility

All 2020-21 sport seasons (fall, winter, spring) of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) will not count towards student-athlete eligibility. The eligibility relief is provided to all NJCAA student-athletes regardless of sport season participation in the 2020-21 academic year, the association’s board decided last week.

“The Board of Regents feels this decision is best for the success and well-being of our student-athletes and member colleges at this time,” NJCAA President Christopher Parker said in a release. “There is no right answer to this challenge and situation, but as an association, we are going to support the eligibility of all our student-athletes to help them succeed in their academic and athletic careers.”

Returning student-athletes will be considered “non-counters” for letter of intent and NJCAA eligibility purposes. The association will continue to review and evaluate the effect of the blanket waiver on eligibility requirements.