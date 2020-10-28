e-Headlines

College enrollment drops 16% this fall amid COVID-19: RPT

Yahoo! Finance

Martha Parham, senior vice president for public relations of the American Association of Community Colleges, joins Yahoo Finance’s Zack Guzman to discuss how coronavirus is impacting higher education, college enrollment.

KCTCS receives grant for initiative to better connect learning and job market

Lane Report

The 16-member Kentucky Community & Technical College System has launched “ALIGN,” a 12-month project to plan an improved educational model to help students gain skills most relevant to current and future state workforce needs.

Will U.S. college students’ lives be forever transformed by COVID-19?

Phys.org

A new study will reach thousands of institutions ranging from community colleges to major research universities and is one of the largest representative samples of college students ever attempted, with the potential to include millions of students.

3 student success lessons that power EAB’s Moon Shot for Equity

EAB.com (podcast)

Milwaukee Area Technical College President Vicki Martin joins Tom Sugar, vice president of partnerships at EAB, to talk about why the project is so important to the Greater Milwaukee area in particular, and about why it’s time for American higher education as a whole to stop admiring the problem and act to solve it.

Germanna at 50: How a former Colonial outpost became site of a community college

Orange County Review

In 1714, a group of more than 40 German settlers forged a future for themselves amid the wilderness on the banks of the Rapidan River, which developed into the town of Fredericksburg, Virginia. The site also serves as the site for Germanna Community College, which turns 50 this year.