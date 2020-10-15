e-Headlines

Make community college free, says NYC official

Daily News

New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer proposes free tuition at CUNY community colleges as part of a proposal to overhaul the city’s workforce development programs.

Kellogg Community College offers free tuition to essential workers

Second Wave

Kellogg College joined Michigan’s Frontliners Champions program, which provides free tuition from CARES Act fund for essential workers, such as grocery store cashiers, bus drivers and janitors.

Stepping inside Austin Community College’s redesigned Highland Campus

KXAN

Austin Community College in Texas has completed phase 2 of a redevelopment of its Highland Campus, located in a former shopping mall, which includes offers students hands-on workforce experiences in new healthcare/STEM regional simulation, creative digital media and hospitality centers.

NC college adopts free speech, assembly policy

Carteret County News-Times

The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees approves a detailed policy regulating free speech and public assembly.

Viewpoint: In-person college classes can work when implemented correctly

CNN

A student explains how her university keeps students safe with free COVID tests, daily health screenings, assigning students to socially distanced computer desks, and providing individually wrapped takeout food only.