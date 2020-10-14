e-Headlines

College graduates’ first year earnings depend on what they study and where

Forbes

According to a new report by the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce, 27% of workers with an associate degree earn more than the median for workers with a bachelor’s degree in their first year on the job.

‘Uncertainty’ plays factor in low community college enrollment

KPTV

In Oregon, Clackamas Community College and Portland Community College are both seeing 20% enrollment declines, while Mt. Hood Community College is down 19% over last year.

Doing this one thing helps community college students transfer

Ridgefield Press

Community college students who establish an early relationship with an advisor are more likely to transfer to a four-year university.

Middlesex Community College brings career assistance online

The Sun

The Career Development Office at Middlesex Community College in Massachusetts is hosting online networking events to bring together students and industry professionals.