e-Headlines

Eastern Shore Community College enrollment soars

Eastern Shore Post

Enrollment at Eastern Shore Community College in Virginia is up 22%, due to increased scholarship money and a recruiting drive targeting students who had planned to attend four-year institutions.

No home, no wi-fi: Pandemic adds to strain on poor students

New York Times

Low-income students struggling to access college courses on a smartphone and with no access to a library are dropping out – and that is contributing to an enrollment decline of half a million community college students.

Lenoir Community College Selected for FAA drone training program

Neuse News

The Federal Aviation Administration has selected the Center for Aviation at Lenoir Community College in North Carolina to host its Unmanned Aircraft Systems-Collegiate Training Initiative.

Community college professor working on COVID research

WRNJ

Professor Brian Olson of the County College of Morris in New Jersey has had his research on COVID-19 drugs published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Computer-Aided Molecular Design.

Why does community college enrollment look so different this year? COVID

Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut’s 12 community colleges are seeing a 15% enrollment decline, which includes a substantial number of Black and Latinx students.

When the community can’t go to college

Politico

Community colleges are experiencing big enrollment declines due to students’ challenges with finances and technology and colleges’ loss of resources.