e-Headlines

Eastern Shore Community College enrollment soars
Eastern Shore Post
Enrollment at Eastern Shore Community College in Virginia is up 22%, due to increased scholarship money and a recruiting drive targeting students who had planned to attend four-year institutions.
No home, no wi-fi: Pandemic adds to strain on poor students
New York Times
Low-income students struggling to access college courses on a smartphone and with no access to a library are dropping out – and that is contributing to an enrollment decline of half a million community college students.
Lenoir Community College Selected for FAA drone training program
Neuse News
The Federal Aviation Administration has selected the Center for Aviation at Lenoir Community College in North Carolina to host its Unmanned Aircraft Systems-Collegiate Training Initiative.
Community college professor working on COVID research
WRNJ
Professor Brian Olson of the County College of Morris in New Jersey has had his research on COVID-19 drugs published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Computer-Aided Molecular Design.
Why does community college enrollment look so different this year? COVID
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut’s 12 community colleges are seeing a 15% enrollment decline, which includes a substantial number of Black and Latinx students.
When the community can’t go to college
Politico
Community colleges are experiencing big enrollment declines due to students’ challenges with finances and technology and colleges’ loss of resources.