ATE’s community and connectedness

Collaboration and camaraderie are hallmarks of the Advanced Technological Education (ATE) program, and its annual conference is a veritable high-energy festival of idea-sharing.

This is the 27th year that the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) has managed the conference with funding from the National Science Foundation.

During the formal sessions and informal conversations, principal investigators (PIs) at the conference candidly talk about their projects’ triumphs and challenges to support their collective efforts to improve ATE throughout the United States. To help bridge the physical distance between ATE community members during 2020 Virtual ATE Conference, AACC commissioned Pellet Media Inc. to create three brief “ATE Connects: Real Talk with ATE PIs” videos based on Zoom interviews with ATE principal investigators. (See videos, below.)

“Since we could not meet in person for this event, we wanted to try to capture a sense of community and connectedness,” said Ellen Hause, AACC program director for academic and student affairs. “The ATE community has shown amazing resilience and innovation during this challenging time — and we are excited to be able to share some of the voices of new and veteran PIs in the ATE community as part of the 2020 Virtual ATE Conference.”

ATE Connects on Community



ATE Connects on Resilience

Connects on Innovation