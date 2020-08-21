e-Headlines

Pennsylvania college puts unused computers to work fighting COVID-19

LevittownNow.com

Chris Ebinger, a senior network technician at Bucks County Community College, was already using his home computers for simulated experiments as part of IBM’s World Community Grid. He dreamed up using the college’s computers as part of the IBM grid.

Commentary: California state universities, community colleges need better online tools to steer students to optimal math courses

CALmatters

A new study found that California colleges are doing a middling job of directing students toward optimal and up-to-date options for math courses.

El Paso Community College extends Fall Registration to August 31

El Paso Herald-Post

The Texas college on Thursday announced that it would extend registration dates for the fall semester through August 31 as well as expand the hours of its virtual registration, financial aid, advising and other offices.

Ivy Tech Community College offering 10,000 participants free classes and trainings

Spencer Evening World

Many of the classes and trainings will be offered so that the participant can start and finish on their own timeline, with no regular course meeting times.