e-Headlines

NMSU eliminates president positions at three community colleges

Carlsbad Current Argus

New Mexico State University on Tuesday announced it would be eliminating the president positions at three of its community colleges.

CARES Act funds will help technical college students afford school

Suburban Times

Pierce County has allocated a portion of CARES Act funding to provide financial aid for students attending Clover Park Technical College and Bates Technical College.

PVCC4U gives people a chance to attend college for free

NBC29.com

Piedmont Virginia Community College has unveiled PVCC4U, a new program that will allow some local students to attend the college with a free tuition.

Auditor General talks with advocate about community colleges and COVID-19

Times Leader

While Pennsylvania’s 14 community colleges have lost an estimated $100 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they remain among the most flexible places for those seeking more education or training as the pandemic shifts the job landscape, an advocate said this week during a live chat with State Auditor General Eugene DePasquale.

College during COVID

Kiplinger

Enrolling in your local community college can be a great way to pursue an affordable education while minimizing the risk of coronavirus exposure and spread.

Community colleges, students grapple with housing insecurity during the pandemic

Street Roots

In Portland, Oregon, a growing number of students are experiencing some form of homelessness, and COVID-19 has made it harder to balance schoolwork with basic needs.