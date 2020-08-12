Reporter’s notebook

NYC employers team to hire 100,000 workers by 2030

NYC employers team to hire 100,000 workers by 2030

A new jobs council comprising CEOs from blue-chip companies and corporations in New York City aims to open entry-level employment opportunities for area residents through training and education programs that will include apprenticeships and career pathways.

The initial goal of the New York Jobs CEO Council is to hire early-career New Yorkers from low-income and Black, Latinx and Asian communities into stable jobs that set them on long-term career pathways. The partnering employers aim to hire and apprentice 100,000 New Yorkers, including 25,000 students in the City University of New York system, by 2030.

“The future of New York City’s economy and workforce requires breaking down industry and educational silos and opening the door to local talent,” the council says on its website.

The board includes CEOs of such large companies as Amazon, Google, MasterCard, Wells Fargo, IBM, New York Times and more. Former community college president Gail Mellow will serve as executive director of the council. Education partners in the endeavor include CUNY and CareerWise New York, a youth apprenticeship initiative of the nonprofit HERE to HERE that will now be an independent nonprofit.

Future goals of the council include expanding its efforts to connect young people with in-demand jobs and to support mid-career and transitioning workers.

Wyoming governor allocates grants for adult learners

Gov. Mark Gordon has allocated $7.5 million in federal CARES Act funding to the Adult Education Grant Program, which will provide grants to resident adults ages 25 to 64 who are unemployed or underemployed due to pandemic.

“During this crisis, these grants will help impacted workers obtain new skills and advance their careers,” Gordon said in a statement. “They also will help Wyoming progress toward its goal of building a highly trained, well-equipped workforce.”

The funds will be administered through an application process, with an opening date expected to be announced soon. The new program follows the recent allocation of $32.5 million to help community colleges with their safe reopening plans.

Foundation seeks proposals for higher ed learning in prison

The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation is accepting proposals from U.S. organizations and programs that focus on innovative approaches to higher education for incarcerated individuals.

“These grants will provide support to prison education providers and to organizations that analyze and support that work who seek to expand or stretch in this moment of pandemic-generated crisis and national reckoning on questions of race and justice — and beyond,” the foundation said in its call for proposals.

The two-year grants will range from $250,000 to $1 million. The registration deadline is August 21. Applications are due August 28.

A Green Ribbon for their green thumbs

College of Lake County (CLC) in Illinois and Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC) in Nevada are among the five postsecondary schools selected by the U.S. Education Department for its list of 2020 Green Ribbon Schools.

A report highlighting accomplishments of selected schools and colleges noted CLC’s myriad sustainability efforts throughout the campus, from developing a climate action plan and classroom technology upgrades, to water-conservation fixtures and agriculture adaptations. At TMCC, 100 percent of its energy service now comes from renewable energy — the first public higher education institution in the state to do so. Among its other projects is a community garden that supplies its on-campus pantry and service-learning that includes environmental learning.

Arkansas college to offer military science and leadership courses

Two new courses begin this fall at Arkansas State University-Mountain Home (ASUMH) — Military Science and Leadership — that will allow students to learn about the Army and National Guard, and their benefits, without any required commitment to the service.

In partnership with the U.S. Army’s Officer Candidate School (OCS) GOLD Program, the courses will teach students about the Army profession, leadership/management skills and theory, personal development skills and resources, and get hands-on experience learning basic military skills, such as land navigation, map reading, basic first aid, small unit tactics and more.

A lieutenant from the OCS GOLD Program will teach the courses, which is designed to integrate seamlessly with the student’s academic schedule for their major.