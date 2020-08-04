e-Headlines

Adapting to a crisis: How Portland Community College harnessed technology to combat a pandemic

Portland Business Journal

In a span of 10 days, Oregon’s largest postsecondary institution moved its operations entirely remote in advance of the spring term. It was a massive undertaking at breakneck speed, made possible because of technology.

Commentary: It’s time to fix the broken higher education transfer pipeline

The Hill

State and system leaders can help coordinate between K-12 schools, community colleges and universities in order to create clear and affordable academic pathways that enable students to complete their degree on time and stay engaged no matter where they start or complete their degree.

Coronavirus pandemic presents Kansas City area community colleges with opportunities and challenges

KCUR

Three area community colleges see changes in enrollment for the fall semester. Each has complex considerations in making decisions for its students and staff.

Alabama community colleges plan for start of school, will COVID-19 tests be required?

WBRC

Most community colleges have hosted live Q&A’s to prepare students and staff for the COVID-19 protocols they plan to implement for traditional on-campus learning.

Enrollment in community college up as classes move online

WBNS 10

In Ohio, Columbus State Community College President David Harrison said summer enrollment at his college was about 10 percent higher than previous years. He expects that trend to continue as more colleges change to online and tuition prices stay the same.

Community colleges see a decrease in enrollment numbers

WREX 13

Students like Alexa Fisher are opting to attend a community college this fall over a four-year institution, but Rock Valley College where she plans to enroll is reporting enrollment to date is down by 12 percent compared to last year.

Delco college joins national initiative to retrain workers impacted by pandemic

Philadelphia Tribune

Delaware County Community College has joined the American Association of Community Colleges, the National Governors Association and higher education and training leaders from 20 states to launch a national effort to help retrain workers impacted by COVID-19.

Commentary: Tuition-free community college must continue beyond the fall semester. Here’s a way to make it happen.

Hartford Courant

No student should begin their studies with the promise of a free community college education only to have that guarantee revoked, two state lawmakers write.