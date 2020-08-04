Funding roundup

In Pennsylvania, Montgomery County Community College’s (MCCC) Upward Bound college prep program received a $3,000 donation from the R.O.S.E. Foundation, the charitable arm of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Phi Beta Omega Chapter.

Since 2007, MCCC has collaborated with two local high schools to provide support services to students through Upward Bound. There are 61 participants in the program. The new donation will provide help to backpacks and other school supplies and grocery gift cards to parents and guardians. It also will cover daily meals for summer academy participants.

Oregon

Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC’s) Clothing Connection service received a gift of clothing from Bend’s Banana Republic valued at more than $100,000.

The service provides students in need with clothing for job interviews, course practicums and daily life. It started four years ago and is based at the Bend campus, with a goal to expand to the Redmond, Madras and Prineville campuses.

Tennessee

Columbia State Community College received a $50,000 grant from the Tennessee Board of Regents for a project to help underrepresented minority students make career connections.

The College Majors Lead to High Paying Career Salaries for Underrepresented Minorities project will place students next to Columbia State graduates at local industries to make college recruitment videos. The project will produce 16 videos in specific career clusters and programs of study available at the college. Organizers also hope the project may lead to opportunities for job shadowing, co-ops, internships and possibly full-time positions.

Texas

Galveston College can help more students meet their educational goals thanks to a $40,000 donation from the John P. McGovern Foundation. The funding will boost the college’s Universal Access Community Scholarship Endowment and Non-Tuition Educational Expenses Fund programs.

Universal Access scholarships help eligible students by fully funding tuition and fees for a 60-hour degree program at the college. There also are scholarships available to help students pay for non-tuition expenses, such as textbooks, digital tools, access fees and laptops.

The foundation’s contributions to Galveston College since 1996 total almost $900,000 toward the scholarship fund and health programs.

Washington

Community Colleges of Spokane (CCS) will use a $500,000 donation to fund $4,000 student scholarships for more than 100 students over the next five years. The donation comes from the Krumble Foundation, a Spokane charitable organization.

The scholarship will support students in programs that prepare them for high-demand jobs, such as nursing and physical therapy assistant.