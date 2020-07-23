Newsmakers

New presidents

Michael Geoghegan will become the fifth president of Eastern Gateway Community College, which has campuses in Youngstown and Steubenville, Ohio. He has served in a dual role as interim president and chief financial officer since January. He joined the college in 2017 as chief financial officer and treasurer. Previously, Geoghegan was chief financial officer at Cincinnati State Technical and Career Center for seven years. He also held positions with Cincinnati City Schools and as Hamilton County auditor, CFO of Broward County in Florida and in Ohio’s Auditor’s Office.

“Mike has demonstrated clear, effective and decisive leadership since taking the helm of Eastern Gateway Community College during some of the most difficult times we’ve faced,” said James Gasior, chair of the college’s board. “Since taking on this role six months ago, Mike has positively transformed the college, and has ushered in a new era of growth, value and collaboration. We are proud to have him continue to lead the college.”

Timothy Moore will serve as the fourth president of Indian River State College (IRSC) in Florida. He is currently chief science officer at MagPlasma and is co-founder and chief science officer at Probaxstra, Inc.

Moore, a military veteran, has a 35-year career in higher education, federal, commercial, military and start-up sectors. His roles in higher education include: vice president for research at Florida A&M University; associate vice president for institutional advancement and research program development/assistant professor at Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Auburn, Alabama; director of federal research program development at Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine; and director of federal research program development at the National Agricultural Biosecurity Center at Kansas State University.

“Dr. Moore comes to IRSC with an impressive history and track record as an innovative thinker, inspiring and collaborative leader, and experienced executive, all necessary qualities to guide our college into the future,” said IRSC District Board Chair José Conrado.

CEO retirement

Gena Glickman, president of Massasoit Community College in Brockton, Massachusetts, has announced her plans to retire from the presidency in January. She has served as the college’s sixth president since July 2018. During her two years at Massasoit, Glickman led the revitalization of the college’s office of advancement, which has brought in more than $650,000 to date for student and programmatic financial support. Also under her leadership, the college has secured $5.4 million in grants. Previously, Glickman was president of Manchester Community College in Connecticut for 10 years. Prior posts that she has held over her career include: vice president for teaching, learning and student development at Elgin Community College in Illinois; associate provost and assistant provost at the University of Baltimore; dean at the Maryland College of Art and Design; executive director for curriculum development and evaluation at Harford Community College; and assistant to the vice president for academic affairs at Baltimore City Community College.

Appointments

Thomas A. Walker, Jr., president of Wayne Community College in Goldsboro, North Carolina, will co-lead a new North Carolina Community Colleges System Advisory Council Initiative on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The council will examine policies and practices of the system’s 58 institutions, the state system administration and their boards that can affect institutional equity for students and employees.

“Such an examination of policies and practices is essentially a check-up that should be conducted regularly to insure our institutions’ health,” Walker said. “Current events have put a spotlight on diversity, equity and inclusion, and we must be certain that we, as the hometown purveyors and stewards of the American Dream, are sound in our intentions and actions.”

The panel will provide guidelines for colleges to use in examining their policies and submit final recommendations for future steps by June 30, 2021.

Derek Fuller will serve as the new chief of the Alamo Colleges Police Department in Texas. He is a 25-year law enforcement veteran and previously was the assistant special agent-in-charge of the FBI Albuquerque Division. Prior to that, he was chief for the FBI Police Department.

Angela King has been named executive director of institutional advancement at Red Rocks Community College in Colorado. She has worked on behalf of community college students for the past 12 years, most recently as associate director at the Front Range Community College Foundation.