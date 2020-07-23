e-Headlines

Leading higher ed stakeholders offer advice to newly minted Ph.Ds looking for work

Diverse Issues in Higher Education

The changes in higher education due to the pandemic could create both hindrances and positive opportunities to the job search process, says Walter Bumphus, president and CEO of the American Association of Community Colleges.

Honor students on the inside: How community colleges are educating incarcerated students

Forbes

Lynn Tincher-Ladner, president and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa, sees the honors society continuing to play a key role in serving inmates as local chapters from Seattle to Alabama extend membership to incarcerated students.

Commentary: Michigan community colleges are fighting injustice

Detroit News

Our colleges are investigating policies and practices that have caused inequitable outcomes and examining campus culture. Most importantly, they are focused on taking action, writes Michael Hansen, president of the Michigan Community College Association.

Study: Community colleges play an important role in the Texas economy

Bluebonnet News

The Texas Comptroller’s office has released a study that shows a community college education delivers good returns on students’ commitments of time and tuition.

Community colleges ready to aid economic recovery

Lowell Sun

Making sure community colleges have enough resources to avoid deep budget cuts will be crucial to ensuring that Massachusetts can recover from the economic damage of the pandemic, according to campus leaders.

Commentary: Louisiana’s colleges and universities made for our coronavirus recovery

The Advocate

But questions remain: how will colleges handle isolated COVID outbreaks? How can colleges support academics and mental health for students, faculty and staff?