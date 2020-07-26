e-Headlines

Among forests and bayous, a fledgling college and fragile dreams

The story of central Louisiana’s new community college holds lessons on improving opportunity in rural America — lessons that should help guide leaders responding to the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump administration has put DACA applications ‘on hold’ despite Supreme Court ruling restoring program

Trump administration officials said during a federal court hearing Friday that they have not “granted nor rejected” any applications for a program designed to protect young undocumented immigrants from deportation, but rather have put them “on hold” as the government discusses the future of the program.

GOP to include $1,200 checks, but no new student loan relief, in stimulus bill

The Senate GOP bill will include a proposal by Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander to simplify the federal student loan repayment system.

Cayuga Community College pausing capital projects as funding becomes uncertain

President Brian Durant said after a board of trustees meeting last week that the matching grants that the state and SUNY were to provide for some high-profile capital projects are under budgetary review, largely due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MACJC to begin football season in October

The Mississippi Association of Community Colleges announced Friday that it will break from the National Junior Athletic Association and play its 2020 football season beginning in October.

Community colleges see challenge, opportunity in pandemic

To fully capitalize on the Massachusetts public two-year college system’s built-in career training apparatus, colleges will need financial resources, which the state in recent years has not provided to community colleges at the level some campus officials would like.

Marist will use community college dorm for 14-day quarantine, additional housing

The private New York college will offer living accommodations for students to self-quarantine off campus at Dutchess Community College.