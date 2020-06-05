Newsmakers

President on the move

Falecia D. Williams will be the ninth president of Prince George’s Community College in Maryland, effective in August. She comes from Valencia College in Orlando, Florida, where she was president of the Downtown and West campuses. Williams has been associated with Valencia for 22 years, serving in an array of positions: director of dual enrollment; director of transition program; dean for workforce development; assistant vice president for workforce development; interim provost for the West Campus, then president; and president of the college’s Downtown Campus. Prior to Valencia College, Williams served for 10 years as a K-12 educator and coordinator.

New CEOs

Lloyd Holmes, a veteran educator with a track record of removing barriers to student success, will become the next president of De Anza College (California) on July 1. Holmes, 49, is currently vice president of student services at Monroe Community College in Rochester, New York, a position he has held for six years. Holmes also has provided statewide leadership in the State University of New York (SUNY) system. He mentored sister colleges in implementing the SUNY Guided Pathways model, having successfully led that initiative at Monroe, and served on the SUNY Food Insecurity Task Force, formed to address student hunger. Holmes has been an administrator for more than 25 years at colleges and universities in Mississippi, South Carolina, Massachusetts and New York, and has taught graduate and undergraduate students.

George Pimentel will serve as the sixth president of Jackson State Community College (Tennessee), effective July 1. A U.S. Army infantry veteran, he has been vice president of academic affairs at Volunteer State Community College since 2014 and has 26 years of teaching and academic administrative experience. Pimentel moved to Volunteer State in 2001 as a professor of history, and continued teaching during his tenures as chair of the Department of History, Economics, Geography and Political Science from 2005 to 2009, and as director of the honors program from 2011 to 2014, when he was elevated to the college’s chief academic officer as vice president of academic affairs.

Kudos

Sandra Kurtinitis, president of Community College of Baltimore County (Maryland), has been named a 2020 Influential Marylander by The Daily Record. The award honors individuals who have made significant impacts in their field and continue to be leaders in the state. These individuals are selected by The Daily Record’s editors for their significant contributions and for their leadership in Maryland in the following areas: civic leadership, communications, education, finance, freestyle, general business, health care, law, philanthropy, real estate and technology.

Appointments

April Fleming is the new dean of education at Florida SouthWestern State College. Previously, she was director of education programs at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota.