e-Headlines

Community colleges increase training for police officers in the wake of protests

EdNC

After a week of protests around the state and concern about the police response, the North Carolina Board of Community Colleges approved funds for a program that would provide training for police officers in subjects such as de-escalation, relationship-based policing and community interaction.

After killing of George Floyd, California’s community college chancellor wants to reform how police are trained

WitnessLA.com

Law enforcement curriculum at California’s community colleges needs a review to make sure it does a better job reflecting the experiences of black Californians and other people of color, says Eloy Ortiz Oakley, chancellor of the state’s community college system.

Community college enrollment craters in spring quarter, schools hope for usual recessionary bounce

Oregonlive.com

College administrators face a difficult decision. Do they hunker down and just try to survive the pandemic and recession? Or do they take a more bullish stand in hopes of being prepared if and when the countercyclical turnaround comes?

A COVID-19 enrollment boom for Md. community colleges?

Daily Record

As four-year universities grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, Maryland community colleges see an opportunity to extend their increased summer enrollment rates into the fall semester.

Minnesota college president makes a difference one student at a time

Faribault Daily News

If you attend a graduation ceremony at South Central College, and you pay close attention, you will start to notice something about certain students. It won’t be every student, but some of them will be wearing starfish bookmarks pinned to their gowns.

Some community college students ineligible for federal COVID-19 relief

Spokesman.com

A more effective way for the U.S. Education Department to distribute funding would be to offer funding to groups of students that were likely omitted from the CARES Act allocations, says Spokane Community College President Kevin Brockbank.