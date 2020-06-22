e-Headlines

Thousands of community college students withdraw after a lost semester amid coronavirus

Los Angeles Times

Stevie Carpenter, a graduate of Los Angeles City College, plans to transfer to University of California, Davis, this fall, but his withdrawal from an online class could put those plans in jeopardy.

Delta College now offering 2 years of free tuition for first-time, full-time students

CBS13

California community colleges offer free tuition to some students, but Delta College is extending their offer, regardless of income.

Lost your job during the pandemic? You could qualify for tuition help for retraining at Lehigh Valley’s two community colleges

Morning Call

A campaign called Top Degrees Close to Home aims to educate displaced workers about high-demand jobs in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley, and the programs at Lehigh Carbon Community College and Northampton Community College they can enroll in to qualify for those positions. The message is being spread on 30 billboards throughout the Valley.

No tuition or fee increase for Tennessee’s public community colleges, technology colleges

WSMV

There will be no tuition or fee increase for students attending Tennessee’s public community colleges and colleges next year.

Commentary: Reducing barriers for community college students through compassionate virtual mentoring

EdNC

Reframing advising, counseling or academic support through the delivery of virtual mentoring programs is one way to connect with students to provide care and concern during times of uncertainty.