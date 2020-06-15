e-Headlines

New Jersey’s community colleges aim to take point in post-coronavirus recovery

NJ Spotlight

Q&A with Aaron Fichtner, president of New Jersey Council of County Colleges and a former commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, discusses how community colleges have evolved over the years and will continue to do so as its plan, particularly in a post-COVID environment.

Kentucky community college budget includes tuition rate increase; classes start Aug. 17

WTVQ

A $923 million budget approved last week by the Kentucky Community and Technical College System Board of Regents includes a small increase in tuition rates for in-state and out-of-state students.

Washington community college presents first four-year degrees to graduates

Union-Bulletin.com

The first group of students of Walla Walla Community College’s bachelor of applied science in agricultural systems program has graduated.

North Carolina’s Triad apprenticeship program expands into IT arena, welcomes 22 new students

Triad Business Journal

Apprenticeship Randolph began in 2016 as a collaboration among Randolph Community College, the Randolph County School System, Asheboro City Schools, Asheboro/Randolph Chamber of Commerce and local manufacturers. The goal was to bridge both the interest and skill gaps in modern manufacturing and provide a vehicle for expanding the workforce pool for advance manufacturing in the county.

College Scorecard ex-director says Trump administration is scrubbing important information

Yahoo!Finance

The former director of a government-run website for prospective college students believes that the platform is becoming less useful because the Trump administration is scrubbing information.