Reporter’s notebook

Third wave of Perkins state plan approvals

Florida’s plan to reopen schools, college campuses

The U.S. Education Department (ED) on Friday announced the approval of the next group of career and technical education (CTE) state plans, which include Arizona, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia.

The nine states and D.C. are in the third wave to have their CTE plans approved in the past month by ED under the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act (Perkins V). To date, ED has approved 25 Perkins plans.

Florida’s department of education has released a 143-page plan that includes reopening guidance for college campuses and strategies to help its economy recover, such as expanding apprenticeships, rapid credentials in partnership with two-year colleges and more.