e-Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff May 27, 2020    Print

Commentary: Community colleges can play an even greater role in training contact tracers
NJ.com
Testing along with contact tracing and follow-up and resource support are essential components in the fight against COVID-19 and specifically for bending the curve of transmission and New Jersey’s community colleges can play a role.

Letter to the editor Community colleges offer a bridge during coronavirus uncertainty
Syracuse.com
While community colleges are perhaps best known for their tuition affordability, we provide nearly an eight-fold return on educational investment and are the most flexible educational bridge, write three New York community college presidents.

Coronavirus: Sinclair sees robust summer enrollment, despite pandemic
Dayton Daily News
More than 12,000 students are enrolled in Sinclair Community College’s summer terms — higher than officials expected, given the economic downturn and uncertainties brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As pandemic continues, more students look at attending community colleges
WBMA
Because of the pandemic, many college students, returning or starting fresh, are taking a closer look at their options.

Families may turn to community colleges as an option during pandemic
Cleveland19.com
Safety, finances and online learning may play a part of increased interest at Ohio’s Lakeland Community College.

WVUP, Washington State see gains in enrollment, officials say
WTAP
West Virginia University Parkersburg, which recently began summer classes, reported a 24 percent increase in new students and a 15 percent increase in summer-school enrollment.

Johnson County Community College announces four-step ‘return to campus’ plan
Shawnee Mission Post
The Kansas college’s return-to-campus guidelines include taking the proper precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 such as limiting gatherings and meetings and practicing social distancing. A full list of guidelines, which will be updated as changes occur, can be found here.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Daily Staff
Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.