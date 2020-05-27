e-Headlines

Commentary: Community colleges can play an even greater role in training contact tracers

NJ.com

Testing along with contact tracing and follow-up and resource support are essential components in the fight against COVID-19 and specifically for bending the curve of transmission and New Jersey’s community colleges can play a role.

Letter to the editor Community colleges offer a bridge during coronavirus uncertainty

Syracuse.com

While community colleges are perhaps best known for their tuition affordability, we provide nearly an eight-fold return on educational investment and are the most flexible educational bridge, write three New York community college presidents.

Coronavirus: Sinclair sees robust summer enrollment, despite pandemic

Dayton Daily News

More than 12,000 students are enrolled in Sinclair Community College’s summer terms — higher than officials expected, given the economic downturn and uncertainties brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As pandemic continues, more students look at attending community colleges

WBMA

Because of the pandemic, many college students, returning or starting fresh, are taking a closer look at their options.

Families may turn to community colleges as an option during pandemic

Cleveland19.com

Safety, finances and online learning may play a part of increased interest at Ohio’s Lakeland Community College.

WVUP, Washington State see gains in enrollment, officials say

WTAP

West Virginia University Parkersburg, which recently began summer classes, reported a 24 percent increase in new students and a 15 percent increase in summer-school enrollment.

Johnson County Community College announces four-step ‘return to campus’ plan

Shawnee Mission Post

The Kansas college’s return-to-campus guidelines include taking the proper precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 such as limiting gatherings and meetings and practicing social distancing. A full list of guidelines, which will be updated as changes occur, can be found here.