e-Headlines

Commentary: COVID-19 and the uncertain future of public higher ed

Governing.com

The pandemic is challenging colleges’ enrollments and finances as never before. Some may not survive, and those that do will have to consider major changes in their structures and the way they teach.

Herbert announces inaugural Utah board of higher education

KSL.com

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has named the 18-member Utah Board of Higher Education, the governing body for all Utah technical colleges and degree-granting colleges and universities. The board succeeds the Utah State Board of Regents and the Utah Technical Colleges Board of Trustees.

Commonsense solutions can mitigate unprecedented cuts to higher education

Georgia Budget and Policy Institute (blog)

In Georgia, anticipated budget cuts could set technical college funding back 10 years.

The Navajo Nation’s Diné College faces the worst coronavirus outbreak in the country

Center for American Progress (blog)

Q&A with Charles Roessel, president of Diné College, about how COVID-19 has affected the Arizona college’s students, families and communities.