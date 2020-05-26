ED approves 6 state Perkins plans

The U.S. Education Department on Friday announced the first wave of approved state career and technical education (CTE) plans pertaining to the Perkin Act reauthorization signed by the president in 2018.

Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts and New Hampshire are the first six states to have their CTE plans approved under the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act (Perkins V).

“We know many well-paying, in-demand jobs require CTE training but not necessarily a college degree and the associated debt,” Education Secretary Betsey DeVos said in a press release. “The coronavirus pandemic has certainly highlighted the need for all education to be tailored to meet each student’s unique needs, more nimble, and relevant to 21st-century realities. High-quality CTE programs are a critical way to help learners of all ages and get our economy back up and running at full speed.”

After working with key stakeholders in education, workforce development, businesses and industry, and community partners, states had until mid-April to submit a plan to offer robust CTE options for students.

The following are some of the noteworthy elements from each of the approved state plans. Additional details are available on the department’s website.