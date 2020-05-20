e-Headlines

Why did the CARES Act give more money to hair schools than to a community college?

NBC News

The reason for the disparity is the formula Congress came up with to spend the money.

California community college chancellor endorses going online-only this fall

CALmatters

California’s 115 community colleges will likely remain an online system of higher education in the fall, its chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley said Tuesday.

New Hampshire community colleges may open campus to some students in June

NHPR

Community colleges are working with the state on a plan to allow some students on campus for in-person instruction as early as June, but only for certain technical programs and hands-on course components like labs.

Community colleges getting less funding but likely more students in coming year

KPBS

Jack Kahn, the acting president and superintendent at Palomar College (California), remembers community college enrollment spiking during the 2008 Great Recession. He expects the same to happen in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.