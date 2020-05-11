e-Headlines

California doom: Staggering $54B budget deficit looms

The revenue shortfall means the minimum amount of spending required for public schools and community colleges will fall by $18.3 billion.

Commentary: Training workers for a post-COVID economy

Establishing a program patterned after the National Science Foundation’s Advanced Technological Education regional centers could provide additional support for community and technical college program redesign and delivery, improved alignment with regional labor markets, and student recruitment.

ASAP is more important than affirmative action

A child born poor who gets just a high school diploma has a 50 percent chance of remaining in poverty as an adult; with a college degree, the chances decline to 17 percent.

Unchartered waters: Legislature takes helm of Bitterroot Community College’s future

In Ravalli County, Montana, voters last week approved creating a new community college district. But they also turned down a mill levy that would have helped to pay for the new college.

Without face-to-face contact, Oregon schools struggle to keep disengaged students on track

Mt. Hood Community College’s Gateway to College program aims to help teens who are behind in credits or otherwise disengaged.