e-Headlines

Schools, colleges spared in stripped-down Missouri budget

Associated Press

Community colleges will get the same amount of state funding next year as they did this year, regardless of federal funding.

Prison changes, lottery bills postponed as session cut short

The Hour

Connecticut lawmakers approved a $1.25 billion bond issue to fund capital projects at public K-12 schools, two-year colleges and universities.

Lakeland Community College announces staff, budget cuts

News-Herald

The Ohio college will lose $781,000 in state funding between now and the end of June, and anticipates a $3.1 million to $4.1 million cut in state funding for fiscal year 2021.

University of San Diego will resume mostly in-person classes this fall while 3 community colleges stay online

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego City College, Miramar College and Mesa College will offer in-person classes only for certain science and clinical and career-training programs, and for classes designed for first responders.

How much CARES Act money will La. college students receive?

The Advocate

The Lousiana State University System and the Louisiana Community and Technical Colleges System both decided to limit the distribution funds within the financial aid forms they already had on file.

Updates from Johnson County Community College: Documenting the pandemic

Shawnee Mission Post

A photographer at the Kansas college is documenting the effects of the pandemic on the college by weekly posting photos that show life on the campus during its closure.

Cuyahoga Community College offers full tuition assistance for students affected by coronavirus pandemic

Cleveland.com

The Ohio college will offer a new full-tuition assistance program to help new or returning students whose financial needs intensified during the coronavirus pandemic.

Middlesex Community College nurses work on front lines of pandemic

Lowell Sun

After attending the Massachusetts college as an adult learner, Lauren Dominguez now works in the emergency room at Emerson Hospital in Concord, New Hampshire.

Playing college sports while socially distant

Eagle-Tribune

Some students of Northern Essex Community College have found a way to leave their competitive mark on the spring semester, even though classes and athletics are canceled due to the pandemic.