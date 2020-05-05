e-Headlines

Commentary: Bring back the Nurse Corps to fight coronavirus

The Hill

The COVID-19 pandemic is creating another nightmare shortage of frontline healthcare workers. It’s time to revive the Nurse Corps for the modern age.

How will colleges recover from coronavirus? Campuses that survived disasters offer clues

NBC News

Even before the coronavirus brought a halt to in-person classes nationwide this spring, some colleges and universities, such as Butte College in California, had confronted natural disasters with similarly dramatic effects.

Massachusetts colleges offer up details of what a fall semester could look like

Boston Business Journal

Cape Cod Community College is moving its fall semester online as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus.

Commentary: Stanford University can help more students by donating CARES Act aid to community colleges

Center for American Progress (blog)

If Stanford wants to help smaller colleges, it should have accepted its entire $7.4 million aid allocation and given an identical amount to neighboring public colleges.