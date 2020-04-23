e-Headlines

Washington college president tackles new challenges during pandemic

MyEdmondsNews.com

As the region grapples with the aftermath, Edmonds College President Amit Singh is putting his expertise in economics to work as a member of Snohomish County’s new Economic and Workforce Recovery Task Force.

Commentary: Unemployment insurance and young people in the wake of COVID-19

The Century Foundation (blog)

Many of the young people who have lost their jobs will be students working their way through school, or supporting their families, and who should be eligible for new benefits.

Paid leave, free wi-fi: California college students form coalition to demand more help

LAist

The demands from the California Students High Education Advocacy Round Table include leniency in grading, paid leave for student workers until they return to work, waiving on-campus parking fees and use of campus wi-fi.

Community colleges adapt to online curricula

Spokane Journal of Business

Kevin Brockbank, president at Spokane Community College (Oregon), says despite the high number of programs provided by the school that are typically more hands-on, the college’s professors have found innovative ways to move their programs online for the quarter.

New Mexico State University hikes tuition 3% for main campus, spares community colleges

Las Cruces Sun News

Community colleges have their own sources of revenue, including funding through dual-credit programs, said a member of the New Mexico State University regents in explaining why they would not require a tuition increase.

The future of style: Slow fashion plus … merch tees?

KPBS

Trista Roland, the founder of San Diego pattern company Sugardale who studied in the fashion program at San Diego Mesa College, discusses fashion’s post-pandemic future.