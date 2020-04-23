Seeking $15B for workforce development

Twenty-two Senate Democrats and Independents want to include at least $15.1 billion for workforce development and career and technical education in the next coronavirus relief bill.

It follows similar requests made to House leaders earlier this month by more than 50 House Democrats and by a coalition of workforce development advocates, including the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC).

In an April 21 letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York), the senators asked to direct the funding toward programs authorized by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) and the Perkins Career and Technical Education Act.

“Although unemployment is surging overall, certain workforce needs are nonetheless growing, from frontline health services to manufacturing PPE and essential equipment, to contact tracing, and there is frequently a mismatch between the skills demanded for these jobs and the available workforce,” the letter said. “Although jobs in these industries do not always require four-year academic degrees, they necessitate high-quality workforce training and development. An immediate investment in workforce development would respond to the current demand for these employees while offering Americans meaningful, well-paying careers.”

Such an investment also would help in the post-pandemic economic recovery, the lawmakers said.

“By supporting the development and availability of a workforce trained in in-demand skills, we can accelerate the recovery of our nation’s economy. Providing these newly unemployed individuals — and those yet to file claims — training and support today will prepare them to transition into new careers and pursue reemployment opportunities as our economy rebounds,” the letter said.

Backing from advocates

The senators’ letter noted similar concerns — and a similar $15 billion request — made by 38 labor and education advocacy groups, including AACC. The Coalition to Invest in American’s Workforce this month urged House leaders to encourage Congress in investing at least $15 billion in the nation’s workforce development system, including programs serving youth and adults authorized under WIOA (including Wagner-Peyser and adult education) and the Perkins Act as part of the next stimulus package.

The group noted the importance of the pandemic’s frontline jobs — which include healthcare professionals, store clerks, skilled trades workers and more — many of which do not require a four-year degree. It added that many of these industries already faced worker shortages prior to the health crisis, which has only increased demand for healthcare, manufacturing and construction workers.

The funding also would be crucial in the post-pandemic economic recovery.

“It will help workers identify careers in in-demand industries and occupations, seek the education and training needed for these careers, and access supports like childcare and transportation that can help them succeed in training and in new jobs,” the coalition wrote in the letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “It will ensure businesses are able to inform training provided in in-demand occupations and empower states and local areas to support access and analysis of labor market information necessary for rapid response to regional needs.”

Support from House Dems

Reps. Andy Levin (D-Michigan) and Suzanne Bonamici (D-Oregon), who serves on the House Education and Labor Committee, have led 49 of their colleagues in encouraging House leaders to support $15 billion for workforce development efforts in light of the pandemic and economic recovery.

“Workforce boards, labor unions, community colleges, community-based organizations, small businesses, and other stakeholders are training health care, direct care, and front-line workers, but they are in urgent need of more resources,” the House members wrote in a letter to Pelosi and McCarthy.

The lawmakers said they appreciated the leadership in securing $345 million for National Dislocated Worker Grants in the CARES Act, but much more is needed — “billions, not millions” — to meet a growing demand for assistance. They noted that Congress provided more than $7.7 billion in workforce funding through the 2009 American Reinvestment and Recovery Act, which was passed to stimulate the economy during the previous recession.