Reporter’s notebook

Federal law defines HSIs as accredited, degree-granting public or private not-for-profit institutions of higher education with 25 percent or more total undergraduate Hispanic full-time equivalent student enrollment.

ED honors Nevada college on Earth Day

Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno, Nevada, is among five higher education institutions to receive the Postsecondary Sustainability Award from the U.S. Education Department.

The annual awards honor schools for their innovative efforts to address the three pillars of the program: reducing environmental impact and utility costs, improving health and wellness, and ensuring effective sustainability education.

One-hundred percent of TMCC’s energy service is now from renewable energy, the first higher education institution to do so in the state, according to the college’s application.

ASAP wins Innovations in American Government Award

The City University of New York’s Accelerated Study in Associate Programs (ASAP) has won the 2020 Innovations in American Government Award from the Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. ASAP was one of four finalists for this year’s award selected by a team of policy experts, practitioners and researchers for their success in addressing and promoting economic opportunity and social mobility.

At nearly 53 percent, ASAP’s three-year graduation rate is more than double the rate among non-ASAP associate degree-seeking students, according to the center.

“CUNY through its ASAP program clearly demonstrates how supportive programs increase the completion rate of students able to complete their associates degrees,” said Stephen Goldsmith, director of the award’s program. “The conclusions of our national panel of experts show that as we come out of the current crisis now more than ever what CUNY has done should be a model for community college and university systems across the country.”