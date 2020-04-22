e-Headlines

Community colleges could see a surge in popularity amid COVID-19

CNBC

“Under the circumstances, families may turn to us as the gateway of opportunity, and we’ve been ready,” says Michael Baston, president of Rockland Community College in New York.

Commentary: Colorado community colleges rise to challenging times

Journal-Advocate

While our students are no longer on our campuses and in our residence halls, what we are doing now at the Colorado Community College System hasn’t stopped and hasn’t changed, writes the chancellor of the state’s largest system of higher education and workforce development.

While other colleges struggle, for-profits hope for revival

Associated Press

Some of the nation’s largest for-profit colleges are ramping up advertising, hiring recruiters and offering discounts for online classes as they predict the coronavirus pandemic will push unemployed workers back to school.

North Carolina community colleges face revenue shortfall during COVID-19 pandemic

Independent Tribune

Uncertain registration and online-only classes to enforce social distancing are resulting in community colleges collecting half their expected revenue. Shortfalls could reach $25 million across the state’s 58 community colleges serving 700,000 students.

Furloughs continue as COVID-19 impacts counties, community colleges

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

County governments and community colleges are closely monitoring their financial situations as the pandemic continues to impact their institutions.