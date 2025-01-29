Update on executive orders

As with any new presidential administration, we are working to engage with President Trump and his team to ensure that community colleges remain top of mind as new policies and programs are implemented at the federal level. I am proud that we have been able to foster positive relationships with every administration in recent history and advanced the sector as one that provides affordable, relevant, and accessible higher education and career training for all Americans. Community colleges have earned their current reputation as an essential nexus of higher education, workforce training, and innovative solutions that enhance local and regional economies.

Since Inauguration Day, there has been a flurry of activity from the White House. President Trump has signed many executive orders and proclamations and authorized various memorandums. Like many of you, our team has been working to analyze these actions and their potential impact on the nation’s community colleges and the millions of students you serve.

It is important to note that while executive orders are not legislation, they are recorded in the Federal Register and are not able to be overturned by Congress. According to the American Bar Association, “both executive orders and proclamations have the force of law.” That said, Congress may block or challenge the legality of said orders and create barriers to their implementation, as we have seen with the lawsuits already filed.

The recent executive orders from President Trump cover a broad topic list and will likely affect all Americans in some capacity. Despite the quantity and speed of the executive orders, there are still many questions as to the implementation and legalities of these directives. Outlined below are some of the most frequently questioned executive orders and actions to date. This list is by no means exhaustive, and with dozens of executive orders already signed, we will continue to provide you with the best information we can as soon as we are able to do so.

“Temporary Pause of Agency Grant, Loan, and Other Financial Assistance Programs” (January 27) – The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) notified federal agencies of an immediate pause on agency grant, loan and other financial assistance programs. The action requires all federal agencies to “identify and review all Federal financial assistance programs and supporting activities” and perform a comprehensive analysis to determine the best uses for funding resources for “those programs consistent with the law and the President’s priorities.” The pause goes into effect today except for identified programs legally mandated. OMB must receive detailed information on programs and activities subject to the pause, which will remain in effect until the office has “reviewed and provided guidance to your agency.” The memo specifically indicated that this order does not include Medicare or Social Security benefits.

Potential Impact on Community Colleges – Federal financial aid and Pell grants are not affected, according to sources at the U.S. Department of Education. However, many other programs and grant funding will likely be impacted immediately. Currently, there is no outlined process or rubric for the review and report.

Breaking news: A federal judge on Tuesday afternoon temporarily blocked the push from President Trump to pause federal funding.

“Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing” (January 20) –

OMB and other federal agencies must take immediate action to terminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in the federal government. Within 60 days, they must provide a report with the list of all federal employees, committees, programs, activities, services, and budgets related to DEI efforts. This could affect official designations indicating minority-serving institutions.

Potential Impact on Community Colleges – Any federal funding used for DEI programs and services will likely be eliminated. Federal grants and funded programs will be audited for DEI language and intent and may be rescinded. Programs that specifically support identified student populations (e.g., TRIO, Upward Bound, etc.) may be impacted.

“Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government” (January 20) – Effectively immediately, federal data will only recognize “two sexes, male and female,” and individuals must be referred to by their sex and not by their gender identity. Federal agencies will no longer use the term “gender” to refer to biological sex, and government-issued identification documents will be required to reflect the holder’s sex.

Potential Impact on Community Colleges – Student records and data systems may require updates. Transgendered student protections in Title IX may be impacted.

These issues are just a fraction of the many changes that have been outlined in the last week. Guidance and clarification from the federal government is expected. In fact, click here to read the latest information from OMB on the pause of federally funded grants, including the clarification that Pell grants are not being paused. Rest assured that our team is utilizing all our resources to analyze and capture the information necessary for you to continue to support the programs and services needed on your campus. In addition to our team, we are working with our very experienced lobbying agency, the expert skills and connections of our partners in the Higher Education Secretariat, and our many colleagues in the federal government. We will keep you informed as we learn more about these and other happenings in the new administration. Without a doubt, we will continue to strongly advocate for the policies, programs, and funding needed for you to continue to serve the more than 10 million community college students across the country.