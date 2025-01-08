DataPoints: Pell grants disbursements

TOPICS:
iStock

By Kent Phillippe January 7, 2025    Print

The U.S. Education Department (ED) disbursed $31.47 billion in Pell grants to 6.53 million students in the 2023-24 academic year, based on preliminary year-end data. This represents a significant increase from the prior year, when $27.2 billion were awarded to 6.17 million students.

The increase in dollars disbursed is due to a combination of factors. First, roughly 360,000 more students received awards, and the maximum Pell Grant increased by $500, from $6,895 to $7,395. This resulted in the average Pell grant increasing from $4,409 to $4819.

Sector share

For this report, the most recent full-year unduplicated headcount enrollment (for the prior academic year 2022-23) was used to estimate the percent of students who received a Pell Grant. These data use both the total full-year headcount enrollment to represent the percent of all students attending who receive a Pell Grant, as well as only the students reported as degree- or certificate-seeking (thus eligible for Title IV financial aid). In addition, public community colleges include all regionally accredited public primarily associate degree-granting institutions, which includes colleges that offer limited numbers of bachelor’s degrees.

Community colleges have the largest share of undergraduate enrollment for a full academic year (41% of full-year unduplicated headcount enrollment, see Figure 1). They also have a significant number of students who are not enrolled in programs leading to a degree or certificate, and with those students removed from all sectors, public four-year colleges enrolled a slightly higher percentage of undergraduates than community colleges in the 2022-23 academic year (36.4% vs 34.7%).

Mirroring their share of credential-seeking undergraduate students, roughly one-third (34.0%) of students receiving Pell grants attended a public community college; however, only 29.2% of the Pell grants funds went to those students (Figure 1). This is reflected in the average Pell Grant awards being the smallest ($4,149) of any sector for public community college students (Figure 2).

The largest share (36.8%) of Pell Grant funds went to students at public four-year colleges. Independent four-year colleges (16.1%) and for-profit colleges (15.7%) received approximately the same share of the Pell funds.

Students attending independent two-year colleges had the largest average Pell Grant ($5,634), but this sector comprises less than 1% of total undergraduate enrollment.

Figure 3 shows the estimated percentage of total undergraduate students and credential-seeking students who received a Pell Grant in each sector. Because public community colleges and tribal collages have relatively high rates of non-credential-seeking students, they have a greater difference between the rate of all students with a Pell Grant and the rate of credential-seeking students with a Pell Grant. High school students taking classes at community colleges (dual-enrolled students) are all included in the non-credential-seeking count.

Based on this analysis, it is estimated that roughly one-quarter of all students in community college received a Pell Grant in the 2023-24 academic year, increasing to an estimated 36.6% if only credential-seeking students are included.

Independent two-year colleges had the highest estimated rate of students receiving Pell grants (62.8% of credential-seeking students), followed closely by the for-profit sector, where nearly six out of every 10 students (58.7%) received the grant. Roughly one-third of the credential-seeking students in both public four-year colleges (34.1%) and independent four-year colleges (33.2%) received a Pell Grant based on these estimates.

Community college share by state

The same methodology as above was used to estimate the percent of students who received a Pell Grant in public community colleges by state. Figure 4 displays the estimated percent of all students in the academic year who received a Pell Grant and the estimated percent of credential-seeking students who received the grant.

Only 13.1% of all students enrolled in North Dakota community colleges received a Pell Grant — the lowest rate of Pell Grant receipts — whereas Louisianna had the highest rate at 51.2%. When non-credential-seeking students were excluded in calculating the rate, New Mexico community colleges had the lowest Pell Grant rate (24.0%), while Louisianna remained the state with the highest rate (60.7%).

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Kent Phillippe
Kent Phillippe is vice president for research and student success at the American Association of Community Colleges.

Related Articles

The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.