Newsmakers

New CEO

Robert Brandon will become the seventh president of Virginia’s New River Community College, effective January 1. He is currently vice president of academic and student services at Southwest Virginia Community College, a position he has held since 2018.

Previously, Brandon was dean of humanities, social sciences and education at Cleveland State Community College (Tennessee). From 2005 to 2013, he served as an associate professor of English at Rockingham Community College (North Carolina), where he also chaired both the English and Student Success departments, according to a release.

Brandon said that he is proud of his commitment to student success and looks forward to building on the college’s top-notch reputation.

“New River Community College is the jewel of the valley; its track record of changing lives for the better is unparalleled. I’m extremely excited for the college’s future and for the students who look to us to for help in realizing their potential,” he said.

CEO on the move

Jerry Wallace has been named the next president of West Virginia University Potomac State College, effective December 1. He is currently president of Danville Community College (DCC) in Virginia, which he has led since 2022.

Wallace “brings with him a unique blend of experience and leadership that will position WVU Potomac State College to grow and better serve students and communities across the Mountain State,” West Virginia University President Gordon Gee said in a release.

During Wallace’s tenure at DCC, the college has seen six consecutive semesters of enrollment growth, increased community engagement activities and launched multiple workforce training programs, according to a release.

Previously, Wallace served as the Nebraska Central Community College Hastings Campus president, leading efforts to develop employee-community volunteer programs and an apprenticeship program to provide community members and employers an alternative workforce solution.

In addition to his roles as a campus president, Wallace served the New River Community and Technical College in Beckley as dean of workforce, technical and community education from 2017 to 2019. Before that, he was a resident director at WVU Institute of Technology.

Interim CEOs

Alberto J. Román will serve for a one-year appointment as interim chancellor for the Los Angeles Community College District (LACCD). He has served as president of East Los Angeles College since July 2020.

Previously, Román was an LACCD vice chancellor for six years, and he served as vice president of Southwestern Community College from 2012-2013. Prior to that, he was a consultant for four years and an assistant superintendent for four years.

Monte E. Perez has been named interim president of East Los Angeles College.

Prior to his retirement in 2021, Perez was president of Los Angeles Mission College, where he successfully coordinated the reaffirmation of accreditation in 2014, resolving key recommendations from a previous evaluation, according to a release. Prior to Mission College, Perez was president of Moreno Valley College within the Riverside Community College District. In 2022, Perez served as interim president of Fullerton College.

CEO retirement

After a decade at the helm of the largest community college district in the country,

Francisco C. Rodriguez retired on November 2 as chancellor of the Los Angeles Community College District (LACCD).

“Through his courageous leadership and steadfast advocacy, LACCD’s nine campuses have become essential in expanding equitable access to education, empowering hundreds of thousands of students to pursue diverse and rapidly growing degree and certificate pathways,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis said of Rodriguez in a release. “His leadership has laid a strong foundation for the continued growth of innovative education and workforce development opportunities for students.”

Rodriguez’s accomplishments over a decade at LACCD are many, from championing equity and expanding access to higher education, to increasing dual-enrollment opportunities and boosting university transfer agreements. During his tenure, Rodriguez:

Championed national STEM policy through leadership roles with the Board on Science Education and the National Science Foundation.

Advocated for the expansion of bachelor’s degree programs among community colleges in California and nationally.

Led LACCD during the pandemic and post-pandemic recovery with a “people-first” philosophy.

Served as the principal architect of the LACCD Framework for Racial Equity and Social Justice.

Prior to leading LACCD, Rodriguez was superintendent/president of MiraCosta College for five years, and he also served for six years as president of Cosumnes River College, both in California. Earlier, he was executive dean at Woodland Community College.

Kudos

Kathy Murphy, president of Gadsden State Community College, has recently earned two prestigious accolades: selection into the highly respected Leadership Alabama program and recognition as a Troy University Distinguished Alumni of the Year.

Murphy joins an elite group of 77 state leaders in the Leadership Alabama Class of 2024-25. The program provides leaders with opportunities to connect, collaborate and learn about key issues affecting the state, fostering a collective effort to improve Alabama’s future.

Earlier this month, Murphy was honored by Troy University among its Alumni of the Year, capped with a ceremony during halftime at a recent Troy football game. The award pays kudos to individuals who demonstrate exceptional services to their careers, communities and the Troy University family.

Janet Spriggs, president of Forsyth Technical Community College (North Carolina), was recently named a Junior Achievement of the Triad 2025 Business Leaders Hall of Fame Laureate. The honor recognizes individuals whose innovative approach toward business excellence and community service shine as inspiring examples for all.

Junior Achievement of the Triad noted it selected Spriggs based on her nearly 30 years of work in higher education, highlighting her focus on reducing barriers to success for students, and providing equitable pathways to an education that leads to a high-demand, high-wage career.

Appointments

Tige Cornelius is the new executive director of the foundation and institutional advancement at College of the Mainland. He has served at the Texas college for more than 20 years, including 13 years as director of student life.

Darci McFail, executive director of strategic services at State Fair Community College (Missouri), is now president of the Council to Advance Two-Year Colleges, a 19-state organization focused on two-year education and accreditation standards, practices and policies. Her presidency follows her year-long term as president-elect.

Molly O’Keefe will join the College of Southern Maryland on December 2 as its new associate vice president of strategy. She most recently served as senior associate dean for strategy and decision support at Eastern Virginia Medical School.