Reporter’s notebook

Changing views on trade careers?

Findings from a recent survey of Gen Z trade professionals support that there is a shift in how career success is being defined by the younger generation, according to Angi, the home services platform that conducted the survey.

About 70% of Gen Z trade professionals believe their job provides enough income to support their lifestyle, surpassing the 62% of college grads who feel the same, the findings show.

“And this isn’t just about making ends meet — trade professionals are often entering the workforce debt-free or with minimal loans, unlike their college-educated peers who are frequently saddled with student debt,” said Angie Hicks, co-founder of Angi.

Gen Z trade pros are also twice as likely to own a business compared to college grads, and report being more excited about their jobs than college-educated coutnerparts.

“This allows them to further increase their earnings while maintaining the flexibility and autonomy that attracted them to the field in the first place,” Hicks said.

Other findings include:

74% of Gen Z trade pros feel autonomous in their roles, compared to 67% of their college-educated peers.

73% of trade professionals report feeling stressed about work at least sometimes, compared to who feel the same 81% of college grads who feel the same.

30% of Gen Z pros always feel a sense of accomplishment from their work, compared to 24% of college grads

21% of Gen Z pros say their job negatively impacts their mental health, compared to 37% of college grads.

The survey included 800 Gen Z individuals ages 18 to 27–400 are employed in the professional services and trades industry, and 400 are college-educated or higher, working in fields outside of professional services and trades.

Miami Dade partners with Miccosukee Tribe to offer courses

Miami Dade College this month signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida to offer MDC courses and student services to tribal members and employees on the Miccosukee Reserved Area, starting in the spring.

MDC’s West Campus will coordinate the courses, which will be and in-person and remotely. The college will provide tutoring and support services such as admissions, registration and advisement as well as provide testing for placement, course exams and certification assessments. In addition, MDC’s Idea Center will offer credit, non-credit courses, workshops and wrap-around services to tribal members to support entrepreneurship and innovation, according to a release.

As part of the MOU, the Miccosukee Tribe will provide use of educational facilities, such as classrooms, conference rooms, lab spaces, media center and more. The tribe will cover in-state tuition, fees supplies and books costs for all tribal members who enroll at the college.

“This collaboration between Miami Dade College and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida promises to close a gap to educational access by connecting tribal youth with opportunities for academic advancement, in the Everglades and beyond,” said Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida Chairman Talbert Cypress. “This agreement makes available higher education access for and support for our citizens living on traditional lands, and promises to greatly enrich the diversity of the Miami Dade College student body.”

A smoother path for prospective histotechnicians

New York’s Rockland Community College (RCC) is launching a two-year histotechnician program that will allow students in the program to continue on to earn a four-year degree at SUNY Cobleskill while remaining at the RCC campus or online.

“By completing their core classes at RCC and finishing their degree online or on-campus, our students can significantly reduce their expenses while preparing for a high-paying career,” says said Melanie Rie, RCC’s Dean of the School of STEM.

Histotechnicians prepare thin tissue samples from humans, animals or plants for microscopic examination, which is a critical process in diagnosing diseases, conducting research and teaching, according to RCC. In New York state, histotechnicians earn an average starting salary of $81,000, job opportunities are expected to increase by 13% from 2020 to 2030.