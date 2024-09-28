Q&A: Young people and higher ed

The mission of Young Invincibles (YI) is to amplify the voices of young adults in the political process and expand economic opportunity for their generation. We asked Executive Director Kristin McGuire about the higher education issues weighing on the minds of young people today and how community colleges can encourage students to get engaged with advocacy.

This article comes from the current issue of the Community College Journal, the flagship publication of the American Association of Community Colleges.

Paying for college is, of course, a big barrier to accessing higher education. Is there any legislation that you’re keeping an eye on that could ease the burden for young people?

Kristin McGuire

The high and continually rising cost of higher education stands in the way of young people being able to obtain a degree. The “Roadmap to College” Legislative Package introduced earlier this year contains several pieces of legislation that aim to tackle access, affordability and quality of postsecondary programs. College affordability is a significant barrier to young people accessing higher education. It’s no secret that student loans are a top issue for young adults and hinder their economic opportunity and financial future.

We are grateful for the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts toward debt cancellation and improving our current repayment system, but much work must be done to ensure that we don’t find ourselves in this situation again. Similarly, we have been following federal legislation to codify President Biden’s new income-driven repayment (IDR) plan, the SAVE Plan.

At the state level, we are monitoring California and New York legislation that would protect students from predatory institutional debt collection practices, such as transcript and degree withholding. We were thrilled to see New York become the 13th state with a Universal FAFSA policy that ensures students fill out the FAFSA and access federal funding for higher education.

What are some of the other higher education issues weighing on young people’s minds today?

In addition to higher education affordability, young people are increasingly concerned about mental health access on campus, basic needs support and DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion). Alarming signs of a mental health crisis among young people have emerged, with students particularly worried about access to proper mental health resources and services on campus. Several pieces of legislation aim to address these issues. The ACCESS in Mental Health Act seeks to diversify and expand the mental health workforce by providing grants to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Tribal Colleges and Universities, and Minority-Serving Institutions to expand, improve or create new graduate programs in mental health fields and help cover students’ attendance costs.

Additionally, Young Invincibles is working to introduce federal legislation for affordable and accessible campus mental health services. Originating in Colorado, the Healthy Minds Checklist is as a result of hearing directly from young adults about what issues were important to them, and Young Invincibles aims to expand it federally.

Furthermore, students are more concerned about where their next meal will come from and if they can afford rent rather than their academic or physical well-being.

Lastly, there has been a rise in attacks against DEI initiatives nationwide, particularly in Texas, which has implemented the most significant DEI ban through Senate Bill 17. As a result, students have witnessed the closure of multicultural centers, the discontinuation of cultural graduation ceremonies, and a general lack of support on campus.

Beyond college affordability, young adults are concerned with campus climate and the support they receive to finish their degree. We must continue to invest in students financially, pass and implement policies that directly support young adults and ensure higher education is affordable and accessible.

Do younger people feel that higher education still has value?

The short answer is yes, but it’s not that simple. For generations, young people have been told that the path to the American Dream runs through college. Get a degree, they said, and doors of opportunity will open wide. And for a long time, that conventional wisdom rang true. A college education was a ticket to higher wages, career advancement and the personal growth that comes with experiencing life on your own for the first time.

In recent years, things have changed. The cost of higher education has skyrocketed, saddling students with crushing debt. Mental health challenges have become alarmingly common on campuses. And a growing number of young adults are questioning whether the benefits of a degree are still worth the immense investment of money, time and effort.

The statistics are sobering: A decade ago, nearly three-quarters of young people said a college degree was “very important.” Today, that number has plummeted to just 41%.

But if a student or potential student is reading this, I want to say this: Higher education still has incredible value. And it’s the job of policymakers and advocates to break down the barriers that are preventing too many from realizing its full potential.

Yes, the financial costs are daunting. But numerous studies confirm that over the course of a career, college graduates earn substantially higher incomes than those with only a high school diploma. An investment in yourself pays.

At its core, higher education remains a powerful catalyst for social mobility, workforce development, and societal progress. The diverse perspectives, critical thinking skills and passion for civic engagement fostered on campuses are invaluable.

So to answer the question if higher ed is still worth it: Yes. But the system needs help.

Beyond higher education, what are some of the other big issues Young Invincibles is focusing on?

Young Invincibles is a multi-issue advocacy organization. So, in addition to higher education, we focus on three other core issue areas: health care, workforce and finance, and civic engagement. We believe all of these issues intersect on the pathway to economic opportunity and prosperity for young adults. We collaborate closely with partners to expand access and affordability to healthcare, including reproductive and mental healthcare.

This year, we are prioritizing mental health as preventive health. Our advocacy efforts aim to improve mental healthcare services on campus, increase the number of trauma-informed, culturally competent providers, make the first three mental health visits free, and reform mental health coverage.

Furthermore, on the economic policy side, we continue to advocate for the expansion of critical tax credits, such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit, enhance workforce credential access and pipelines as well as career pathways, and, of course, we work to ensure young adults are registered to vote and educated ahead of the 2024 election.

What can community colleges do to encourage students to get engaged with advocacy and the political process?

Community colleges can be an excellent place for students to start getting engaged with policy and advocacy. Offering resources like voter registration drives and publishing polling locations is an excellent first step. But colleges can go further by actively facilitating civic engagement. Hosting voter education town halls, candidate forums, and issue debates allows students to get informed and hold leaders accountable.

Importantly, colleges should create platforms for students to share their powerful stories and perspectives. Those directly impacted by issues like college affordability, food/housing insecurity, workforce development and more must be heard. Students’ lived experiences can inspire collective action.

Partnering with local advocacy organizations and welcoming them on campus builds bridges between students and their communities. But colleges and student governments can be proactive organizers, too, sponsoring rallies, marches and lobbying efforts that give students hands-on training in grassroots activism.

Additionally, leadership and advocacy skills should be nurtured through coursework, clubs, internships and other programming. The path to a lifetime of effective civic engagement starts on campus.

Fundamentally, community colleges must embrace their role as hubs of civic life. When students’ voices are amplified and their participation is expected and supported, they’ll join advocacy efforts in numbers too large to be ignored. At YI, we believe our society will be stronger when the leaders of tomorrow are empowered to drive change today.