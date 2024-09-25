Newsmakers

Kudos

Susan Looney, president of Reading Area Community College, has received the 2024 President’s Merit Award from the Berks County (Pennsylvania) Latino Chamber of Commerce. The award exemplifies the leadership, dedication and contributions to the academic and broader community displayed by Looney in her role as president, according to the chamber.

“We are incredibly proud to have Dr. Looney as a member of our chamber and to witness the remarkable advancements and success the college has achieved under her guidance,” said Josephine Torres-Boykins, the organization’s executive director. “Her tireless work and dedication to education and community service embodies the spirit of the President’s Merit Award.”

Christopher Reber, president of New Jersey’s Hudson County Community College, has been named to NJBIZ magazine’s 2024 “Education Power 50” list. This is his fourth consecutive year making the list. NJBIZ selects individuals who have achieved acclaim for their professional accomplishments and public service to help make New Jersey a better place to live, work and do business.

Dallas College Chancellor Justin Lonon and Tarrant County College Chancellor Elva LeBlanc have received the North Texas Commission 2024 Education Leadership Award. The commission addresses regional challenges and opportunities to spur economic development, promote innovation and improve quality of life. Lonon and LeBlanc were recognized for their lasting impact on North Texas. Last month, the two colleges agreed to partner to help fill the region’s high-demand jobs. Among other initiatives, the colleges will consider economic development centers for emerging technologies and a consortium to fill healthcare vacancies.

Appointments

(From left) Jerome Drain, Lutricia Harrison, Edmund Herod and Michael Webster

In Texas, Houston Community College (HCC) has named six administrators to key positions, including campus presidents. All but one are long-time HCC employees previously serving interim roles in new positions. Made permanent in their new roles are:

Norma Perez , senior vice chancellor of instruction and student services and chief academic officer. She has been a member of HCC for more than 35 years and has served in several leadership positions, including those in the areas of student services and instruction.

, senior vice chancellor of instruction and student services and chief academic officer. She has been a member of HCC for more than 35 years and has served in several leadership positions, including those in the areas of student services and instruction. Jerome Drain , president of HCC Online College and the college’s Center of Excellence (COE) Academics. He joined HCC in 2014 as dean of academic development at Northwest College. Since then, he has served in various leadership roles with his most recent assignment as associate vice chancellor of academic instruction.

, president of HCC Online College and the college’s Center of Excellence (COE) Academics. He joined HCC in 2014 as dean of academic development at Northwest College. Since then, he has served in various leadership roles with his most recent assignment as associate vice chancellor of academic instruction. Lutricia Harrison , president of Coleman College and COE Health Sciences. Harrison is a recent addition to the college, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise as a seasoned educator, healthcare provider and entrepreneur spanning more than 29 years in healthcare and education.

, president of Coleman College and COE Health Sciences. Harrison is a recent addition to the college, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise as a seasoned educator, healthcare provider and entrepreneur spanning more than 29 years in healthcare and education. Edmund Herod , president of Central College and COE Consumer Arts & Sciences, Architectural Design & Construction. He joined HCC in 1985 as the college’s first executive dean for instruction and student services and later served as interim president of HCC’s Northwest College. Before rejoining HCC in 2023, Herod was the founding assistant vice president of the Diplomacy Institute for the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

, president of Central College and COE Consumer Arts & Sciences, Architectural Design & Construction. He joined HCC in 1985 as the college’s first executive dean for instruction and student services and later served as interim president of HCC’s Northwest College. Before rejoining HCC in 2023, Herod was the founding assistant vice president of the Diplomacy Institute for the University of Houston-Clear Lake. Michael Webster , president of Southwest College, COE Digital and Information Technology. He brings more than 15 years of workforce and education experience from his positions at the Greater Houston Partnership, Houston Independent School District and the Gulf Coast Workforce Board.

, president of Southwest College, COE Digital and Information Technology. He brings more than 15 years of workforce and education experience from his positions at the Greater Houston Partnership, Houston Independent School District and the Gulf Coast Workforce Board. Jackquline Swindle, associate vice chancellor and chief of strategic partnerships. She has been with HCC for 17 years and has served in various roles during her tenure. Swindle has more than 39 years of experience in the fields of business, operations and facilities.

At the College of Southern Maryland (CSM), Jeane Wharton is the new executive director of the CSM Foundation, and Stephanie Rolle is the new director of the college’s Nonprofit Institute. Wharton recently served as assistant director of development at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science. Rolle previously was CEO of the United Way of Southern Maryland.

Melissa Christensen has joined North Shore Community College (Massachusetts) as its executive director of institutional research. Most recently, she was director of institutional effectiveness at Plymouth State University.

Sharon Garcia is the new assistant provost of teaching and learning at Waubonsee Community College. She previously was the Illinois college’s executive dean for liberal arts and sciences.

Amanda Sbriscia, vice president of institutional advancement at Holyoke Community College (Massachusetts) and executive director of the HCC Foundation, has been named to the Council of Foundation Leaders for the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB). The council is an AGB advisory committee that includes foundation professionals from 25 U.S. colleges and universities. Sbriscia is one of only two council members representing a community college and the only one from Massachusetts.

Gregory A. Haile, former president of Broward College (Florida), has joined Achieving the Dream for a six-month appointment as a senior fellow. Haile will help ATD and its network institutions “use AI ethically and effectively to more fully transform into student- and community-centered institutions and will bring additional expertise in understanding how ATD and communities can make a difference in equitable workforce development, including expanding equitable opportunity into AI-related careers,” according to a release.