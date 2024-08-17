Reviving traditional media

In the landscape of marketing and communications, social media platforms, email marketing and search engine optimization often overshadow traditional methods such as press releases. However, for community colleges, neglecting these traditional avenues in favor of digital-only strategies might be a missed opportunity.

“It can be easy to focus on tactics such as digital, as it is easy to measure their effectiveness and sell their ROI to management,” says Brett Rowlett, executive director of external affairs at Lane Community College in Oregon, pointing out that PR professionals overlook the power of traditional media like press releases at their own peril. “(Releases are) not just reliable. They also boost our credibility by linking us with well-respected news outlets. This helps ensure our message hits home across the entire community.”

For smaller organizations such as nonprofits, old-fashioned media relations is about filling a need with media outlets, said Keisha Hoerrner, communication and outreach manager at Woodstock Land Conservancy, nonprofit organization committed to the protection and preservation of the open lands, forests, water resources, scenic areas and historic sites in Woodstock, New York, and the surrounding area.

“Some of the basic fundamentals of public relations are still necessary when targeting local print outlets,” said Hoerrner, a communications expert with three decades of experience in nonprofit, corporate and higher education. “They have limited staff and multiple pages to fill, so our press releases are likely to be successful if we provide timely information that will be of interest to the outlet’s subscribers.”

Speaking directly to the community

Press releases provide a direct channel to local newspapers, community bulletins and even larger publications, which still hold substantial credibility among various demographics. For many community members, local news outlets are a trusted source of information, and being featured can enhance the institution’s reputation and visibility. This is particularly effective for reaching an older demographic who may not be as engaged on digital platforms but hold potential as returning students, donors or community partners.

Connecting releases to digital strategy

Integrating press releases into a broader media strategy can create synergy between traditional and digital channels. While digital marketing is excellent for targeting specific demographics with precision, press releases cast a wider net. They also provide official statements that can be referenced back by online content, adding depth and authority to digital campaigns. This integration ensures messages are consistent across all channels, reinforcing the community college’s branding and key messages.

“Press releases are a vital tool that help us convey our key messages to audiences we might otherwise be missing,” said Matt Scotton, public information officer and external communications coordinator at Linn-Benton Community College in Oregon. “By being proactive and regularly sending out profiles of our students, faculty and programs as part of our press release strategy, we not only keep the community updated but also highlight the inspiring stories that define our college.”

When distributed correctly, press releases can lead to articles and mentions from reputable news outlets, which in turn generate high-quality backlinks to the college’s website. These backlinks are highly valued by search engines and can improve the site’s search-engine ranking, thus supporting digital marketing efforts indirectly.

A cost-effective strategy

From a budgetary perspective, press releases are a cost-effective method of communication. Many community colleges operate with limited marketing budgets, and press releases can achieve substantial reach without the high costs associated with paid digital advertising.

Additionally, the longevity of a press release’s impact often exceeds that of digital ads, which generally stop generating returns as soon as the campaign ends.

Important in a crisis

A well-crafted press release can be a central piece in a crisis communication strategy, ensuring that the college maintains its integrity and public trust. Releases allow community colleges to address issues with a formal stance, provide clear and concise information, and mitigate misinformation that can spread quickly online.

However, using news releases to help with crisis comms shouldn’t be step one of the strategy.

“The first time a media outlet or reporter hears from you shouldn’t be in the form of crisis communication,” Rowlett said. “Building relationships with the media is an important part of the process of a community college’s overall reputation and strategy.”