Funding roundup

At North Seattle College (NSC), the Louis Stokes Alliances for Minority Participation (LSAMP) program will continue to serve students thanks to a three-year, $1.5 million National Science Foundation grant.

The LSAMP program strengthens the preparation, representation and success of historically underrepresented students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) transfer programs. It has served more than 160 NSC students over the past two years.

“This grant renewal represents a critical part of our mission to prepare each student for success in life and work, fostering a diverse, engaged and dynamic community,” said NSC President Rachel Solemsaas. “In the first two years, we’ve seen the LSAMP program grow by nearly 90%, and the retention rate is higher than 77% and only getting better.”

Thirty-five students in the LSAMP program have completed research in the form of an internship, a summer research experience and/or the college’s undergraduate research course. Dozens have attended STEM conferences across the country where they presented their research.

NSC’s participation in LSAMP is part of the Puget Sound Alliance, a partnership with Green River College and Pierce College.

California

The South LA All In “Good Jobs, Healthy Communities” (SLAAI-GJHC) project, on which Los Angeles Trade-Technical College (LATTC) is a partner, has received $20 million through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Community Change Grant Program.

The SLAAI-GJHC project, led by the Coalition for Responsible Community Development, focuses on addressing critical issues, such as lead contamination in housing and the need for climate-resilient jobs. The initiative will train residents in lead abatement, welding, electric vehicle maintenance, and weatherization, providing pathways to well-paying, sustainable careers.

“This grant underscores our commitment to environmental and climate justice with funding that will empower us to deepen our engagement with the community, advance innovative solutions to pressing environmental needs, and cultivate a new generation of leaders dedicated to creating a more sustainable and equitable future,” said LATTC President Alfred McQuarters.

Maryland

Cecil College has received a $148,708 grant from the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) to support students through increased access to mental health and wellness services and programs.

The priority for the grant is to provide mental health telehealth services. This would give every student enrolled in credit programs immediate access to counseling, especially during evenings, weekends and when the college is closed for breaks.

Cecil College also has established a Student Wellbeing Office staffed by two part-time professionals.

In addition, the grant will allow the college to award $500 scholarships to 10 students enrolled in the human services program.

Michigan

Glen Oaks Community College (GOCC) and Baker College are expanding their nursing program partnership, thanks to a $2 million state grant. The funding aims to increase the number of bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) graduates in Michigan.



The grant will support 130 nursing students over the next two years. Each student will receive approximately $14,000 to cover tuition, books and essential statistics classes. This financial boost is expected to enhance enrollment significantly.



In addition to direct student support, the grant also funded GOCC marketing efforts and a special kickoff event to engage alumni. And it supported the creation of a simulation lab equipped with advanced mannequins for first-year nursing students.

Mississippi

Coahoma Community College (CCC) has received a $20,000 grant from the Allstate Foundation in collaboration with the Center for Expanding Leadership & Opportunity (CELO) to support youth-led, youth-driven community service among students.

The “Return to Service” initiative engages students in a range of participatory service experiences, from volunteerism to civic engagement. Students gain leadership skills, social trust and overall well-being.

Through the foundation’s grant funding, students conducted park and recreational space clean-ups in a region where support for these spaces is limited. They also worked with local governments to identify how community spaces could be improved to encourage greater use. CCC students delivered on those insights by installing park benches picnic tables, and other elements to bring the community together.

Virginia

A $45,000 gift from the Slemp Foundation will boost several scholarship funds at Mountain Empire Community College.

The gift will support funding for the Wise County Endowed Scholarship, the East Stone Gap Tigers Scholarship Fund, the Appalachia Alumni Scholar­ship Fund and the ATCB (Appalachia Technical, Central, Bland) Scholarship Fund.