A new LER resource hub

A new resource hub aims to support the use of learning and employment records (LERs) among higher education institutions and employers.

The LER Accelerator and the Learn & Work Ecosystem Library this week announced the availability of an online collection of LER resources that include guidelines and implementation tools, best practices and case studies. It also has information on policies, practices and systems necessary to track learning outcomes, competencies and skills.

The LER Accelerator is supported by a coalition of national associations, including the American Association of Community Colleges, that are working to address barriers to using LER, including:

Unclear market demand for skill recognition, high administrative and technical barriers

Disparate enterprise data systems

Outdated business models

The new collection will help colleges and other stakeholders to address these challenges and facilitate the transition to digital credentials, according to the coalition.