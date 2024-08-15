A new LER resource hub

iStock

By Daily Staff August 15, 2024    Print

A new resource hub aims to support the use of learning and employment records (LERs) among higher education institutions and employers.

The LER Accelerator and the Learn & Work Ecosystem Library this week announced the availability of an online collection of LER resources that include guidelines and implementation tools, best practices and case studies. It also has information on policies, practices and systems necessary to track learning outcomes, competencies and skills.

The LER Accelerator is supported by a coalition of national associations, including the American Association of Community Colleges, that are working to address barriers to using LER, including:

  • Unclear market demand for skill recognition, high administrative and technical barriers
  • Disparate enterprise data systems
  • Outdated business models

The new collection will help colleges and other stakeholders to address these challenges and facilitate the transition to digital credentials, according to the coalition.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.