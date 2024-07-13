Reporter’s notebook

House committee’s GOP targets apprenticeship regs

Education for workforce development a focus for new NGA chair

San Diego district to place $3.5B bond measure on ballot

House committee’s GOP targets apprenticeship regs

A few days after asking the Biden administration to send a list of recent and proposed regulations related to the agencies it oversees, House Education and the Workforce Committee Republicans appear to be eyeing proposed regulations to revamp federally funded apprenticeships programs.

A July 12 post on the social media platform X under the committee’s handle says the president is “about to STRANGLE apprenticeships w/ new regulations.”

It continues: “Throwing more money at it isn’t going to make up for the damage of Biden regs. Biden’s rule will mean less apprenticeships and less opportunity for people to learn profitable skills and launch their careers.”

On July 10, committee chair Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina) and Rep. James Comer (R-Kentucky), chair of the House Oversight Committee, sent letters to eight federal agencies, including the departments of Education and Labor, asking them to provide by month’s end a list of recent and proposed regulations under their jurisdiction. The lawmakers indicated they want to make sure those regs align with a recent Supreme Court ruling that curbs agencies’ authority pertaining to writing regs.

The strongly worded letter, coupled with advancement this week of various House measures regarding programs with new rules, such as Title IX, indicate the GOP will likely continue to go after regs passed by the Biden administration — and the ones for apprenticeships appear to be in their sights. Earlier this year, Republicans criticized the apprenticeship regs (and a new overtime rule) during hearings with agency leaders, arguing that they would be costly and unnecessary and would restrict states’ authority over the programs.

Education for workforce development a focus for new NGA chair

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is making education and career preparedness a focal point of his year-long term as chair of the National Governors Association (NGA).

As NGA’s new chair, the Democrat on Friday released his chair’s initiative, Let’s Get Ready: Educating All Americans for Success, that aims to address challenges like workforce shortages, skills mismatch and widening opportunity gaps that limit true economic mobility.

“As the world changes and technology evolves, ensuring all students graduate with the skills and knowledge necessary for success is so important for U.S. economic competitiveness,” Polis said in a release. “Our initiative will explore how to better evaluate outcomes from state investments in education, and help drive improved outcomes for learners at all stages of their education journey.”

Polis, who during his time in Congress served on the House Education and the Workforce Committee, provided a list of areas in K-through-postsecondary education that governors could examine within their states, including:

Work-based learning and apprenticeships

Dual and concurrent enrollment

Skills-based learning and non-degree credentials

Technology and artificial intelligence in the classroom

Educator development and support

Data systems and roles of state agencies

Next year, NGA will release a report based on its findings as a “roadmap” for states.

San Diego district to place $3.5B bond measure on ballot

The San Diego Community College District (SDCCD) board of trustees this week agreed to place a $3.5-billion bond measure on the November ballot to fund construction and upgrades needed to help with its workforce development and education efforts that are crucial to the local economy.

“Each year, our colleges and district contribute $4.5 billion to the regional economy,” SDCCD Chancellor Gregory Smith said in a release. “As the largest regional workforce training provider, City College, Mesa College, Miramar College, and the College of Continuing Education are essential to San Diego’s small and midsize businesses and to attracting new high-growth industries to our region. This fall, we will ask voters to join us in safeguarding the future health and vitality of our region by investing in an infrastructure bond.”

A comprehensive facilities assessment shows the need for newly renovated and modernized classrooms, job training facilities, instructional laboratories, advanced technology centers and more, according to the district. Plus a lack of funding for repairs has created a backlog estimated at $5 billion.

SDCCD says the new bond would cost property owners 2.5 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, or $125 annually on a home with an assessed value of $500,000. The measure is the first proposed by SDCCD since local taxpayers approved Propositions S and N in 2002 and 2006.