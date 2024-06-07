Newsmakers

CEO on the move

Robert Pimentel will become the next chancellor of California’s West Hills Community College District (WHCCD) on August 1. He will be the district’s first Latino CEO. Pimentel is currently president of Fresno City College (FCC), a position he has held for two years.

“His vision for the future of our district, coupled with his commitment to the Central Valley, will ensure that West Hills continues to thrive and provide exceptional opportunities for our students,” Mark McKean, president of WHCCD’s board, said of Pimentel.

Prior to becoming president, Pimentel was FCC’s vice president of educational services and institutional effectiveness. Earlier in his career, he served at his alma mater, West Hills College Coalinga, as associate dean of educational services and also as director of special grants projects for WHCCD.

New CEO

Jonathan Jefferson will serve as the 18th president of Roxbury Community College in Massachusetts, as of July 1. He most recently was chief academic officer and provost at Lesley University (Massachusetts).

Jefferson’s career includes experiences in technical, consulting and strategic planning roles, as well as academic administration roles, according to the college. Prior to Lesley University, Jefferson was director of the Institute for Leadership at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and dean of the Schools of Business at Clark Atlanta University and Albany State University, where he led initiatives to elevate academic programs, advance faculty development and enhance student success.

Jefferson has also served on various boards and accreditation bodies, such as the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs, the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business and the New England Commission on Higher Education.

Retirement announcement

Sue Ellspermann, the ninth president of Indiana’s Ivy Tech Community College and its first female CEO, has announced she will retire in June 2025, when her current contract expires.

Leaning on her previous experience as a lieutenant governor and state lawmaker, Ellspermann is known for her leadership in making Ivy Tech a state and national leader in workforce and economic development, fostering close relationships with business and industry.

“Few positions afford the opportunity to change lives, strengthen communities and fuel our workforce and economy, and I am honored to have led this remarkable institution,” said Ellspermann in a release.

Under Ellspermann’s leadership, Ivy Tech aligned its more than 70 degrees and credentials to the workforce needs of Indiana employers while launching dozens of innovative new programs, including the nation’s first smart manufacturing and digital integration pathway, according to the college. Her administration also led an enrollment resurgence at Ivy Tech’s 19 campuses across the state: More than 195,000 students enrolled in academic year 2023-2024 – the college’s highest headcount since 2014, according to a release. More than 90,000 of these students are still in high school, making Ivy Tech the leading awarder of early college credits in the country.

Among Ellspermann’s other accomplishments while at the helm of the college:

Adoption of a flat rate tuition model for full-time students, elimination of unnecessary student fees and the launch of Ivy+ Textbooks, the college’s equitable access textbook initiative.

New and expanded partnerships with public and private colleges and universities, resulting in better transfer outcomes.

Transition to predominantly eight-week terms to help students better juggle the demands of work, family and life.

Prior to joining the college system in 2016, Ellspermann was Indiana’s lieutenant governor under former Gov. Mike Pence. She served as vice chair of the Indiana Career Council and the Indiana State Workforce Investment Board. Ellspermann also was a state representative from 2010 to 2012, serving on commerce and labor committees.

Earlier in her career, Ellspermann owned and operated an independent consulting firm, and also held operations and engineering positions at Frito-Lay, Michelin Tire Corporation and General Motors.

Appointments

Vidyanidhi “Vinnie” Rege has been named dean of the Bristol Community College New Bedford Campus. He joined the Massachusetts college in 2020 as dean of business and experiential education and will continue to serve as the college’s dean of business, in addition to his new role.

At Washington’s Spokane Falls Community College, Bonnie Glantz is now vice president of learning, and Patrick Tanner will serve as vice president of student services, beginning August 1. Glantz has served as an interim vice president since July 2023. Previously, she was the college’s dean of business, professional studies and workforce education. Tanner is currently interim dean of enrollment management at Greenfield Community College in Massachusetts.