Newsmakers

CEO on the move

Gregory F. Peterson will become the ninth president of Salt Lake Community College (Utah) on July 1. He is currently president at Chandler-Gilbert Community College (CGCC) in Arizona, a position he has held since 2018.

Over his career, Peterson — who is a first-generation community college alumnus — has led key efforts in student learning and success, including developing transfer partnerships and college promise programs at multiple institutions and launching the first community college artificial intelligence program in the nation, according to a release. He has worked closely with industry partners and community leaders in strengthening workforce pipelines for students into family-sustaining careers.

Prior to CGCC, Peterson served for 10 years as vice president of student services and/or instruction at three minority-serving institutions in California, including Golden West College, where he oversaw all instructional programs. Prior to that position, Peterson served at Long Beach City College, where he oversaw student services.

Kudos

Rosemary A. Costigan, interim president of the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI), has been named the 2024 Education Industry Leader for Providence Business News’ Business Women Awards. She was recognized for her transformative leadership at CCRI and distinguished career as an educator and administrator.

Costigan started her career at CCRI in 1976 as a nursing student and is now the first alumnus to lead the college. She has served as interim president since September. Previously, Costigan was the college’s vice president of academic affairs.

Appointments

Sheila Jones will serve as the new provost and executive vice president for academic and student affairs at Grand Rapids Community College. She joined the Michigan college in 2016 as dean of instructional support and in 2022 became associate provost for instructional support and institutional planning.

Rodney Meyers is the new police chief of the College of the Mainland Police Department, after serving in an interim role since March. Previously, he was lieutenant on the Texas college’s police department.

Daniel Troy will become the next vice chancellor of finance and business services at the San Diego Community College District on June 28. He currently is assistant superintendent/vice president of administrative services at San Luis Obispo County Community College District’s Cuesta College (California).

Kellie Ann Wright is the new director of marketing and communications at the Community College of Rhode Island. Over her 20-year career, Wright has served as chief marketing officer at the Rhode Island Airport Corporation and was Morgan Stanley’s first vice president of brand marketing.