By Daily Staff May 8, 2024    Print

Wisconsin’s tech colleges are focused on DEI initiatives, too
PBS Wisconsin

With many students attending part time and coming from many different backgrounds, the Wisconsin Technical College System works to support diversity, equity and inclusion efforts among its 16 schools.

Community college system seeks money for its new funding system
PRE News & Ideas

The North Carolina Community College System is asking for money for its new funding system, Propel NC, during this short legislative session – including nearly $100 million for the upcoming fiscal year.

Student IDs from these North Carolina colleges can be used at the polls this November
Wilmington Star News

Students who attend and have an approved early college ID issued by a North Carolina community college program could use it to vote at the polls if they are eligible.

