PBS Wisconsin
With many students attending part time and coming from many different backgrounds, the Wisconsin Technical College System works to support diversity, equity and inclusion efforts among its 16 schools.
PRE News & Ideas
The North Carolina Community College System is asking for money for its new funding system, Propel NC, during this short legislative session – including nearly $100 million for the upcoming fiscal year.
Wilmington Star News
Students who attend and have an approved early college ID issued by a North Carolina community college program could use it to vote at the polls if they are eligible.