By Daily Staff May 7, 2024    Print

Want a job in AI? Start at your local community college
Amid fears that tech will erase jobs, more community colleges—and more tech companies—are banking on new two-year AI programs.

California colleges agree on how to interpret in-state tuition law for undocumented students
Access to state financial aid and in-state tuition can be a critical factor for undocumented students, who are barred from receiving federal financial aid. Without the law in place, some of them would be charged tuition rates for international students, often much higher than in-state tuition.

Students at a Massachusetts college search campus woods for salamander pathogen
Environmental science students at Holyoke Community College last week scoured the damp woods behind the campus in search of a potential threat to local salamanders: Batrachochytrium salamandrivorans, commonly known as “Bsal.”

