Headlines

By Daily Staff May 6, 2024    Print

Free community college for all? The Massachusetts Senate pushes $118 million plan for that.
Boston Globe

Every resident could attend a Massachusetts community college tuition-free under a $118 million plan unveiled by state Senate leaders Monday. Under the plan, the state would cover tuition and fees for all residents. Certain residents also could receive a stipend of up to $1,200 to cover books, supplies and other costs. The program is dubbed MassEducate.

Bridging the gap for non-English speaking students at Nebraska community college
KNOP

Mid-Plains Community College has a new tool to aid in bridging the gap between English-speaking and non-English-speaking members of the public, students, faculty and staff. A state-of-the-art translation device, inspired by a student studying at North Platte Community College from Argentina, aims to bridge the language gap while helping those who might struggle with technology.

Wisconsin college unleashes its ‘talons’ with new mascot
GazetteXtra

Blackhawk Technical College will be known as the “Blackhawk Talons” when its athletic teams hit the courses and courts this fall, as the college steps into collegiate sports for the first time.

Alabama college partners with county school system to provide fiber optic technician training
WSFA

Lurleen B. Wallace Community College is giving Covington County high school students a chance to get into broadband careers. Straughn High School students worked with employees of Buzz Broadband to learn about fiber optics.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.