Every resident could attend a Massachusetts community college tuition-free under a $118 million plan unveiled by state Senate leaders Monday. Under the plan, the state would cover tuition and fees for all residents. Certain residents also could receive a stipend of up to $1,200 to cover books, supplies and other costs. The program is dubbed MassEducate.
Mid-Plains Community College has a new tool to aid in bridging the gap between English-speaking and non-English-speaking members of the public, students, faculty and staff. A state-of-the-art translation device, inspired by a student studying at North Platte Community College from Argentina, aims to bridge the language gap while helping those who might struggle with technology.
Blackhawk Technical College will be known as the “Blackhawk Talons” when its athletic teams hit the courses and courts this fall, as the college steps into collegiate sports for the first time.
Lurleen B. Wallace Community College is giving Covington County high school students a chance to get into broadband careers. Straughn High School students worked with employees of Buzz Broadband to learn about fiber optics.