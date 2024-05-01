GOP again targets proposed apprenticeship regs

Republicans took aim at the U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) proposed regulations for registered apprenticeships during a House hearing on Wednesday, reiterating criticism that they would restrict states’ authority over the programs.

During a contentious three-and-a-half-hour hearing intended to focus on DOL’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2025, GOP members of the House Education and the Workforce Committee peppered Acting Secretary Julie Su with questions on a range of issues, especially new regulations. Among them was DOL’s proposed regulations to revamp registered apprenticeship program.

Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-Pennsylvania), who co-chairs the bipartisan Congressional Career and Technical Education (CTE) Caucus, expressed concern about the regulations regarding CTE programs and apprenticeships. He said the proposed rules would expand federal control over already successful programs.

Thompson said he hasn’t heard from any students, employers or programs that think it is necessary to combine the two. However, he has heard from CTE advocates across the spectrum, including state agencies and national associations, who oppose the proposal.

“Just because each of these are successful on their own does not mean the Department of Labor should have any role in forcing them together through regulation,” he said.

Su replied that the intention is not limit CTE or apprenticeship programs but rather to “braid together more connectivity” where needed between the two programs to ensure that they lead to jobs at the end of the training.

“That’s been a long-time criticism of the workforce development system,” she said.

Thompson countered that the new rules also would require new CTE apprenticeships to adhere to new “industry skills frameworks,” which he said would dictate CTE curriculum in violation of federal law and congressional intent. He continued that the regulations also would strip states’ ability to recognize and approve occupations as eligible for registered apprenticeships.

Tension over DEI

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Illinois) took issue with the proposed regulations, including language regarding diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), saying they would force DEI efforts onto apprenticeships.

“Is having fewer white men in apprenticeships the goal of all of the DEI provisions in the proposed rule?” he asked.

“Absolutely not,” Su responded.

Banks then questioned if DOL would punish states that don’t meet the rule’s “racial quotas,” saying the proposal would require states to submit a strategic plan to increase participation for underserved communities, including providing the current participation rates of each race and demographic group.

Su answered that the regulations are intended to provide more apprenticeship opportunities for underrepresented communities, which consistently have low participation rates in registered apprenticeships.

“Congressman, we have never gone wrong in this country when we have expanded opportunity to more individuals, to more communities, and to make sure that everybody gets to participate,” she said.

Banks interrupted: “I suggest you read your own rule. Your justification behind it is very offensive, and I believe dangerous and unAmerican.”

Democrats fired back against Republicans’ criticism. Rep. Donald Norcross (D-New Jersey) noted that companies can create their own apprenticeship programs. They only need DOL approval to tap federal apprenticeship funds. He also noted the value of having national industry standards in apprenticeships, which ensure workers have the same skills no matter where they work. As an example, he cited utility workers who often travel to other states for emergency assistance when storms knock out power.

Back to the budget

Democrats on the committee also highlighted workforce development programs that use sector-based approaches to fill in-demand jobs. For example, Rep. Joe Courtney (D-Connecticut) cited Su’s recent visit to Connecticut State Community College Three Rivers to see its nursing program, while Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Oregon) noted the acting secretary’s trip to Portland Community College in Oregon to see its mechatronics lab.

“These sector-based strategies are really important for prospective workers to enter and succeed in the workforce,” Bonamici said.

Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Georgia) observed that all quality jobs in the U.S. require some postsecondary education or credential, including associate degrees and apprenticeships. But despite most Americans not having a degree, the federal government spends a fraction on workforce development programs compared to what is spent on traditional four-year higher education.

“Shouldn’t we be meeting our students where they are and provide support for these necessary training programs?” she asked.