Funding roundup

The Arizona Community College Workforce Scholarship Program is sending $4.5 million to the state’s 10 public community college districts. The scholarship program aims to help Arizonans earn a credential, degree or build advanced skills that lead to jobs in high-wage, high-growth occupations, including healthcare, advanced manufacturing and construction.

Gov. Katie Hobbs joined the Arizona Community College Coordinating Council last month for a press conference at GateWay Community College’s Washington Campus to announce the launch of the scholarship program.

It’s projected that 9,000 to 10,000 Arizona students, including working adults, will be able to upskill or reskill. The program is funded with federal funds from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

California

Río Hondo College’s Police Academy Regional Training Center will get an upgrade thanks to $963,000 in federal funding secured by Rep. Linda T. Sánchez (D-California) through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2024.

With new scenario-based learning environments and virtual reality technology at the training center, cadets will be placed in simulated settings that reflect real law enforcement incidents, allowing them to safely improve their performance and responses.

Colorado

Community College of Aurora (CCA) has received a $22,440 Transit Assistance Grant (TAG) for ride ticket books.

The new grant, administered through Denver’s Regional Transportation District, provides 816 standard 10-ride ticket books, each valued at $27.50.

“Our students deserve the ability to attend our institution free from challenges, such as the lack of reliable transportation, that present barriers to their pursuit of economic mobility,” said CCA President Mordecai Brownlee said. “Resources such as these aid in removing another barrier.”

Massachusetts

A $120,000 gift from the Neto Foundation will fund two endowed scholarships at Bristol Community College.

With $100,000, the Bristol Community College Foundation will establish an endowed scholarship in the Neto Foundation’s name. The remaining $20,000 will supplement the funding for the José Francisco Costa Endowed Scholarship, which was established in honor of professor José Costa, who founded the LusoCentro, the college’s academic center dedicated to the study of the language and culture of Portuguese-speaking communities.

“I was so grateful to have earned my education here in the United States after immigrating here as a teenager. Education has helped pave a path to success and now, through this scholarship, it is my way of paying it forward,” said Manuel Fernando Neto, who founded the Neto Insurance Agency in 1973.

Bristol Community College Foundation received a $120,000 donation from the Neto Foundation for scholarships. (Photo: BCC)

New York

Hudson Valley Community College recently was presented with a $35,000 donation from NBT Bank to boost the college’s campaign for its Applied Technology Education Center (ATEC).

ATEC will be a new, $85 million, 130,000-square-foot facility located on the college’s main campus in Troy. It will allow the college to train more graduates for in-demand careers in applied technology and skilled trades fields such as building systems, automotive and transportation technology, renewable energy and semiconductor manufacturing.

North Carolina

Johnston Community College (JCC) has received $645,836 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to establish a “simulated cyber range training environment” that will allow students to engage in realistic cyber threat scenarios.

The facility will not only benefit JCC students but also serve as a resource for the broader community, including local businesses and organizations seeking to enhance their cybersecurity capabilities. Through partnerships and outreach initiatives, JCC aims to promote cybersecurity awareness and contribute to the overall cybersecurity posture of the region. JCC is also a member of the Carolina Cyber Network.

Ohio

Rhodes State College will use a $23,284 grant from the Honda USA Foundation to promote STEM education to youth through its pre-college programs.

The college’s Rhodesology/Pre-College camps expose career possibilities in STEM fields among youth. The Pre-College program, now in its second year, takes a deeper dive into STEM subjects, providing participants with immersive experiences and hands-on learning opportunities.

Texas

Texas State Technical College (TSTC) has received a $179,538 Skills Development Fund grant from the Texas Workforce Commission that will allow TSTC to provide customized training for 100 new and incumbent employees of Hendrick Health System.

“This job training grant to Texas State Technical College will help equip Texans in Waco with the skills they need to excel in high-demand healthcare positions and ensure we are able to meet the healthcare needs of Texans,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in announcing the grant.

Virginia

Mountain Gateway Community College (MGCC) and the City of Buena Vista have secured a $650,000 grant from the Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF) that will help transform a historic local facility into a new workforce development center.

Originally erected in 1916, the Courtesy Ford facility has remained vacant since 2010 and was identified as blighted during a 2019 business district revitalization study. The IRF funding will begin the overhaul of the 18,750-square-foot facility into the Wilson Workforce Development Center, an endeavor estimated at $6.1 million. The facility will house a spectrum of degree and non-degree programs tailored to trades – including HVAC technician, commercial driver’s license, diesel mechanic, advanced manufacturing and welding.

It’s anticipated that the center will enroll 125 students in its inaugural year and expand to accommodate 300 students within its fifth year. Through strategic collaborations with regional stakeholders, MGCC has secured commitments for the creation of 60 new jobs and retention of 40 existing positions. An additional 28 direct jobs are expected to materialize as a direct consequence of the center’s establishment.

“The Wilson Workforce Development Center will serve as a beacon of opportunity, empowering individuals and enriching our region for generations to come,” said MGCC President John Rainone.