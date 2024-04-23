Headlines

Maduko, inaugurated as president of newly formed CT State Community College, lays out priorities
Among O. John Maduko’s goals: increase early college and high school dual enrollment, expand health care programs, and strengthen the manufacturing sector through workforce development.

New Mexico colleges, universities get funding to address food insecurity
Eight New Mexico colleges and universities are getting funding from the New Mexico Higher Education Department to address food insecurity among students, faculty and staff. A total of $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds will be disbursed among the schools as part of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Food Initiative.

Commentary: The importance of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System
I have seen the impact these schools have had on the lives of thousands of students in my time as an instructor, educator and administrator at Mayo Technical College and Big Sandy Community and Technical College, writes state Rep. Bobby McCool.

