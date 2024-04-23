Among O. John Maduko’s goals: increase early college and high school dual enrollment, expand health care programs, and strengthen the manufacturing sector through workforce development.
Eight New Mexico colleges and universities are getting funding from the New Mexico Higher Education Department to address food insecurity among students, faculty and staff. A total of $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds will be disbursed among the schools as part of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Food Initiative.
I have seen the impact these schools have had on the lives of thousands of students in my time as an instructor, educator and administrator at Mayo Technical College and Big Sandy Community and Technical College, writes state Rep. Bobby McCool.