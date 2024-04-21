Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff April 21, 2024    Print

New program aims to streamline transfers from community college to UMaine
Bangor Daily News

A new program aims to make it easier for students to transfer to the University of Maine from the state’s community college system by allowing them to enroll in both at the same time.

Biden makes another push for tuition-free community college. Here’s why it may work this time
CNBC

Unlike student loan forgiveness, free college is a better way to combat the college affordability crisis, some experts say.

Del Mar College receives additional funds after community college funding overhaul
Corpus Christi Caller Times

At Del Mar College, the impact of a statewide overhaul of community college funding is about $1 million more in state funding.

U.S. Naval Community College launches health science program
Navy Times

USNCC is partnering with Western Governors University to provide sailors with an associate degree in health science that covers health science management, planning, coordination, processes, and protocols.

Students commit to trade school at Texas State Technical College
CW39.com

More than 250 students signed their letters of intent last week at Texas State Technical College to pursue a technical education ready to make a difference.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.