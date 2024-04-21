A new program aims to make it easier for students to transfer to the University of Maine from the state’s community college system by allowing them to enroll in both at the same time.
Unlike student loan forgiveness, free college is a better way to combat the college affordability crisis, some experts say.
At Del Mar College, the impact of a statewide overhaul of community college funding is about $1 million more in state funding.
USNCC is partnering with Western Governors University to provide sailors with an associate degree in health science that covers health science management, planning, coordination, processes, and protocols.
More than 250 students signed their letters of intent last week at Texas State Technical College to pursue a technical education ready to make a difference.