Expanding engineering connections

The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) and Colorado State University (CSU) are launching a new civil engineering pathway that streamlines the transfer process. The two institutions signed a similar agreement in 2021 for mechanical engineering.

“In tandem” features new community college partnerships with business and industry, higher education institutions and others.

The new transfer pathway will ensure all credits earned through an associate of engineering science degree at any of the 13 community colleges in the state system will transfer to CSU’s civil engineering bachelor’s degree program, potentially affecting thousands of community college students across Colorado. Upon transferring, associate degree graduates will be able to complete a bachelor’s degree with CSU in two to three years.

About 1,200 civil engineering positions go unfilled every year in the state and the shortfall is expected to grow by 25% over the decade.

A new center for economic debate

Pima Community College is partnering with Northern Arizona University on the opening of Pima’s VOTE Center, which is designed to foster new ways of teaching economics.

The Voices On The Economy (VOTE) program applies a special method to teaching introductory economics, including both a unique curriculum and a unique pedagogy. The goal is to inspire new solutions to urgent economic problems by building a culture of respectful listening, passionate advocacy and intelligent debate, according to a release.

The program fosters civil dialogue and debate by applying these three perspectives to specific, timely and newsworthy economic issues, including: healthcare, international trade, housing, the federal budget and the environment. Students participate in role plays and other activities that enable them to become fluent in each point of view.

An apprenticeship pipeline for nurses

Houston Community College (HCC) and Maryland-based Dwyer Workforce Development this week will sign a memorandum of understanding to train and support hundreds of healthcare professionals annually.

The HCC/Dwyer Registered Apprenticeship Program will support up to 500 apprentices annually for two years to allow them to earn certified nurse aide (CNA) certificates from HCC at no cost to participants.

“Great things happen when you give people the tools to change their lives, and that’s what we plan to accomplish,” said Dwyer CEO Barb Clapp. “Circumstances should not define lives, and we are proud to partner with HCC to change the circumstances for hundreds of Houston-area apprentices.”

The initiative will help meet the growing demand for healthcare professionals and forge career pathways for participants, says Christina Robinson, executive director of HCC Work-Based Learning and Industry Partnerships.

“In addition to creating a strong talent pipeline for the healthcare industry, the partnership may motivate some CNAs to continue their education later to become licensed vocational nurses,” Robinson said.